Death of Portland cyclist renews calls for greater bike safety and city control of Powell Boulevard
Your browser does not support the audio element. Last week, a prominent chef was killed after being hit by a truck near Cleveland High School in Portland. Sarah Pliner was riding her bike on Powell Boulevard, a state-owned road without bike lanes. In response to the fatality, Oregon Department of Transportation Director Kris Strickler issued a statement yesterday.
Fire doubles in size on Larch Mountain in Clark County
A fire burning on Larch Mountain in Clark County has more than doubled in size since it began Sunday night, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. DNR reports the Nakia Creek Fire is now estimated at 150 acres in size and a Type 3 incident management team has been assigned with ground and air resources engaging and attempting to establish control lines.
Larch Mountain fire continues growing in Clark County, prompting warnings to be ready to evacuate
About a hundred homes in eastern Clark County are under Level 1 — ‘be ready’ — evacuation orders because of the fire on Larch Mountain. Officials say just over a dozen homes are under Level 2 — ‘get set’ — orders. The...
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators
Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
Hot temperatures in Portland break October records
Temperatures climbed into the mid-80s in Portland last weekend, breaking decades-old records according to the National Weather Service. More hot and dry weather is on the way. Meteorologist Colby Neuman with the National Weather Service told OPB’s Think Out Loud the recent October weather is the hottest in more than 80 years.
With 80-degree days and little rain, is relief in sight for record warm October weather in Oregon?
Your browser does not support the audio element. Over the weekend, temperatures climbed to the mid-80s in Portland, breaking decades-old records, according to the National Weather Service. The agency also said that high temperatures for this time of year are typically in the 60s for the region. A cold, dry front will bring a short-lived reprieve from the heat on Tuesday before temperatures rise once more later in the week. Smoke from nearby wildfires has also prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to issue an air advisory alert in effect through Friday. Joining us to discuss the record warm start to autumn is Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Portland.
Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Thorns, Timbers
The owner of Portland’s two professional soccer teams has exited his role as chief executive officer, according to a statement released Tuesday morning. Merritt Paulson has owned both the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers since their inceptions into the National Women’s Soccer League in 2013 and Major League Soccer in 2011, respectively. Now, Paulson will no longer serve as CEO of the clubs.
