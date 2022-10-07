ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets vs. Padres series prediction: A plus-money play for 2022 MLB playoffs

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The betting market was high on the New York Mets for almost the entire 2022 MLB season . They were the betting favorites in 122 of their 162 games and closed -200 or shorter 40 times. According to Action Labs, only the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees and Braves surpassed the Mets in both of those categories.

And for most of the season, the market sentiment surrounding the Mets was warranted. From April to September, the team was playing like a World Series favorite. Until the midsummer, it looked as if they would cruise to the NL East crown.

Of course, that wasn’t meant to be. The Mets ended up winning 101 games but famously coughed up a 10¹/₂-game lead in the NL East and now have to play the San Diego Padres in a three-game wild-card series while the Braves have their feet up, awaiting either the Cardinals or Phillies.

You’d think the Mets’ choke job would have cooled off the market sentiment a bit, but they’re still entering this series against the Padres as whopping -185 favorites ( BetMGM ). That seems a bit steep for a team that could only muster an 18-13 record from Sept. 1 onward, despite playing the Nationals, Marlins, Pirates and Athletics 23 times during that span.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Aerp_0iQOEZ8e00
Francisco Lindor reacts after his RBI double in the sixth inning.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

What’s even more concerning is that the Padres are one of a few teams that can come close to matching the Mets’ three-headed starting pitching monster. San Diego’s rotation finished the season ranked sixth in the NL in fWAR (FanGraphs’ calculation), but the upside at the top of the staff is immense with Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQl8o_0iQOEZ8e00
Mets’ Pete Alonso set for maiden postseason voyage

While Musgrove and Darvish were solid all season with a combined 3.06 ERA over 369²/₃ innings, Snell’s season patterned out differently.

Prior to July 1, Snell posted a 5.60 ERA, 4.32 xFIP and 24.4 percent strikeout rate in 36 innings of work. From that point onward, the former Cy Young Award winner pitched to a 2.53 ERA, 2.78 xFIP and a 35.1 percent strikeout rate in 92²/₃ frames.

San Diego’s bullpen finished fifth in the majors in fWAR in 2022 and has plenty of depth with Luis Garcia, Steven Wilson, Tim Hill and Robert Suarez providing the bridge between the starters and closer Josh Hader, who may be the key to this series.

Hader has pitched to a 7.63 ERA in 15¹/₃ innings (19 appearances) for the Padres, but has been stellar of late. Since Sept. 1, Hader has pitched to a 0.87 ERA and 0.58 WHIP in 11 outings. If that Hader shows up, this Padres bullpen 1-2 punch has a chance to hang with the Mets’ tandem of Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPf3F_0iQOEZ8e00
Max Scherzer worked through his shares of aches and pains, but still finished with a 2.29 ERA in 23 starts. Robert Sabo
Robert Sabo

As for the lineups, the Mets boast the stronger overall numbers but the difference between the teams isn’t anything to write home about, especially with Starling Marte set to miss the series with a broken finger.

Since the trade deadline (when the Padres added Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury to their lineup), San Diego has posted a .720 OPS, .317 wOBA and 108 wRC+ to go along with a 31.3 percent hard hit rate. In that same span, the Mets have posted a .761 OPS, .332 wOBA, 121 wRC+ and a 29.6 percent hard hit rate. But remember, a good chunk of that Mets production came against a very soft schedule and with Marte in the lineup.

Betting on Baseball?

The Mets are deserving of their status as series favorites against the Padres, but this matchup is much closer than the odds suggest. And if you are interested in betting the Mets, you may as well bypass the series price and back them to win the World Series instead.

The recommendation is to play the Padres to win the series (+150 at BetMGM).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Local
California Sports
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

3 Mets most to blame for NL Wild Card defeat to Padres

The New York Mets failed to pull through in their NL Wild Card series against the Padres at Citi Field and these players deserve the most of the blame. After Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, it seemed like the latter might be ready to dominate after a 7-1 win. But Buck Showalter’s club responded in Game 2 with an offensive explosion of their own as they secured a 7-3 victory behind the Jacob deGrom start.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Brandon Drury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The New York Mets#Action Labs#Dodgers#Yankees#Braves#Nl#The San Diego Padres#Cardinals#Phillies#Nationals#Rbi
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy