Rutgers vs. Nebraska prediction: Expert pick for college football’s Friday slate
The visiting Nebraska Cornhuskers face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday night at 7 p.m. Eastern on FS1. Here’s Pigskin Profit’s prediction and pick for the college football matchup:
- Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes
The Scarlet Knights are due to prevail in the battle of Big Ten buyer’s remorse.Betting on College Football?
- Check out the best College Football betting sites
- Read our expert’s guide on how to bet on College Football
- Get the latest College Football National Championship winner odds
Rutgers, at least, came through for the league with countless cable boxes.
Exactly what do the Cornhuskers provide besides a storied past, ever-embarrassing present and seemingly hopeless future?
Comments / 0