ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Rutgers vs. Nebraska prediction: Expert pick for college football’s Friday slate

By Howie Kussoy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The visiting Nebraska Cornhuskers face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday night at 7 p.m. Eastern on FS1. Here’s Pigskin Profit’s prediction and pick for the college football matchup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2Roy_0iQOEYFv00
Greg Schiano
Getty Images
RUTGERS (+3) over Nebraska

The Scarlet Knights are due to prevail in the battle of Big Ten buyer’s remorse.

Betting on College Football?

Rutgers, at least, came through for the league with countless cable boxes.

Exactly what do the Cornhuskers provide besides a storied past, ever-embarrassing present and seemingly hopeless future?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy