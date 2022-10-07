ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Professionals: Series Premiere Review

Professionals debuts on The CW on Oct. 11, 2022, with new episodes weekly. Shot in 2019, but just debuting on The CW now, Professionals is the oddest duck of a television series. A remake of Soldiers of Fortune (2014), it stars Tom Welling as an international security expert and Brendan Fraser as a super rich futurist who needs him to find out who sabotaged his billion-dollar rocket. Because it's an international production, it’s shot in a frame rate that makes it look like a western soap opera (or a TV set on motion smoothing). Despite the global locations, there’s a jarring cheapness to the whole endeavor that keeps it from even matching visual standards of the rest of the CW slate. Coupled with a script full of clunky dialogue and action that is pretty bargain basement, Professionals can’t compete with similar series doing it better even with tight budgets.
TV SERIES
IGN

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Premiere - Review

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now streaming on Disney+. After a decade away, Bleach has finally returned to adapt the manga series’ final arc. Thousand-Year Blood War is the latest show in a trend of “pipe dream” sequels that have recently cropped up including A Certain Magical Index 3, Tiger & Bunny 2, and Devil is a Part-Timer 2. Despite reasonable concerns that the magic may have dissipated, the true joys of Bleach remain unchanged. Fight sequences are still incredibly stylized. Composer Shirō Sagisu’s tunes still slap. There’s a new filter over the show, providing a movie-esque shading. The Thousand-Year Blood War is Bleach at its best.
COMICS
IGN

House of the Dragon Episode's Most Emotional Scene Was Improvised

If you watched last weekend’s episode of House of the Dragon, you’ll know it was full of emotional highs and lows. But one of the episode’s best moments was created entirely by accident. Spoilers for House of the Dragons Episode 8 below…. According to Entertainment Weekly, the...
TV SERIES
IGN

Keanu Reeves Has Quit Leonardo DiCaprio's The Devil In the White City

Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's The Devil in the White City series for Hulu. As reported by Variety, Reeves will no longer be playing Burnham in the adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson, which was due to be the first major television role of the actor's career. Shortly after the announcement, Variety reported that director Todd Field had also departed the project.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Psychic Abilities#Psychic Powers#Mob Psycho 100#Psycho#Hulu
IGN

Kenneth Branagh Continues Agatha Christie Series With 'A Haunting in Venice'

Kenneth Branagh is tackling another Hercule Poirot Agatha Christie novel, as the filmmaker will direct and star in A Haunting in Venice, a film inspired by Christie's 1969 novel titled Hallowe’en Party. Branagh is reprising his role as the detective Hercule Poirot, who he previously played in 2017's Murder...
MOVIES
IGN

White Noise Review

White Noise will debut in select theaters on Nov. 25, 2022, before hitting Netflix on Dec. 30. Nothing is certain except death and consumerism. White Noise offers us both, not to mention a healthy dose of academic satire thanks to the weirdly charming and utterly oblivious Professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver). Based on the breakout novel by Don DeLillo, White Noise is a very specific slice of Americana, heightened and amplified to absurd proportions with Driver’s enjoyable overacting and a keen, joyously over-written script by writer and director, Noah Baumbach.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

George R.R. Martin: House of the Dragon Will Need At Least Four Seasons

House of the Dragon is a different beast than Game of Thrones, following the civil war of a single family across the years and generations. This timeline required the show’s creators to utilize time jumps, something George R.R. Martin defends while saying the series will need four seasons at its current pace.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
IGN

Rosaline - Review

Rosaline releases on October 24, 2022 on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally. Rosaline is a charming, funny, and fresh retelling of the tragedy written by William Shakespeare in the 14th century. But what makes Rosaline different is that the story is told from the perspective of the eponymous character.
MOVIES
IGN

Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)

Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Smite - Maui Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Meet the latest Guardian, Maui, in this new cinematic trailer for Smite. The Hero of Hawaiʻi joins the free-to-play action MOBA as a playable God on October 18, 2022.
COMICS
IGN

Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marvel Hitting Pause on Blade Amid Search for New Director - IGN News

Marvel is temporarily shutting down production on Blade, its revamp of the popular vampire hunter series that was originally set to be released in 2023. THR reports that the decision follows in the wake of director Bassam Tariq's departure from the project two weeks ago. Marvel will use the break to search for a replacement while further developing it.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Dune Part Two Release Date Pushed Forward

The Dune sequel will be eating the release date of a recently vacated Marvel movie and will arrive a few weeks earlier. It was announced earlier today that Marvel will pause Blade as it searches for a new director, removing the vampire movie from its November 2023 release date. Now, Dune Part Two will be jumping in to take its place. The sequel will be released on November 3, 2023, instead of the originally announced date, November 17, 2023.
MOVIES
IGN

Halloween Horror Nights 2022: The Weeknd, Nope, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, The Black Phone, and More Walk Through

A few of IGN's staff members, Benjamin Watts, Francesca Rivera, and Tom Jorgensen, venture to Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, to check out this years' haunted houses. A few of the mazes featured this year are inspired by musical artist The Weeknd, cult-classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Jordan Peele's Nope, and Blumhouse's double-feature of Freaky and The Black Phone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IGN

Marvel Teases Ominous X-Men Crossover Dubbed 'Fall of X' | NYCC 2022

Marvel Comics teased the next year's worth of major storylines during their "Next Big Thing" panel at New York Comic-Con. Not only did they reveal new details about the X-Men franchise's Sins of Sinister crossover, they teased a very ominous 2023 crossover called Fall of X. During the panel, Marvel...
COMICS
IGN

12 Dream Video Game Movies and TV Shows

It’s well documented that the history of the video game movie adaptation has been a mixed one, to say the least. But, with recent hits such as Netflix’s Arcane and Castlevania series, as well as a promising(?) looking Super Mario movie on the horizon, we may have finally turned a corner.
TV SHOWS
IGN

The First 19 Minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn Gameplay

Watch the opening minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn gameplay. Stranded: Alien Dawn, according to Haemimont Games is a planet survival sim that pits a marooned group in your hands who will need to fight to survive. You'll need to make vital decisions to protect the survivors from your typical challenges. These include starvation, disease, weather, and of course... aliens.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Next Exit - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Next Exit, the upcoming supernatural road movie starring Karen Gillan, Katie Parker, and Rahul Kohli. When a research scientist (Karen Gillan) makes national news proving she can track people into the afterlife, Rose (Katie Parker) sees a way out and Teddy (Rahul Kohli) sees his chance to finally make it. These two strangers, both harboring dark secrets, race to join the doctor’s contentious study and leave this life behind. While Rose is haunted by a ghostly presence that she can’t outrun, Teddy is forced to confront his past. As these two misfits humorously quarrel their way across the country, they meet people along the way who force them to reckon with what is really driving them. The movie also stars Tongayi Chirisa, Tim Griffin, Diva Zappa, and Nico Evers-Swindell.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy