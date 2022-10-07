Read full article on original website
IGN
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
IGN
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
Xbox Device Spotted on Phil Spencer's Shelf Spurs Speculation, Xbox Says It's an Old Prototype
Earlier today, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer posted a photo on his personal Twitter account that seemed to be teasing a reveal for the Xbox-branded streaming stick called Project Keystone. However, Microsoft has since confirmed the device seen in the photo is a prototype, and the company has shelved the project, for the time being.
IGN
12 Dream Video Game Movies and TV Shows
It’s well documented that the history of the video game movie adaptation has been a mixed one, to say the least. But, with recent hits such as Netflix’s Arcane and Castlevania series, as well as a promising(?) looking Super Mario movie on the horizon, we may have finally turned a corner.
IGN
Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Overwatch 2's Controversial Feature
The controversial Overwatch 2 feature that required players to connect a phone number to their account before playing is also coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As reported by PC Gamer, the requirement will seemingly be applicable to all Modern Warfare 2 players instead of just the minority of those playing Overwatch. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number," a Blizzard support page reads.
IGN
Dune Part Two Release Date Pushed Forward
The Dune sequel will be eating the release date of a recently vacated Marvel movie and will arrive a few weeks earlier. It was announced earlier today that Marvel will pause Blade as it searches for a new director, removing the vampire movie from its November 2023 release date. Now, Dune Part Two will be jumping in to take its place. The sequel will be released on November 3, 2023, instead of the originally announced date, November 17, 2023.
IGN
Halloween Horror Nights 2022: The Weeknd, Nope, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, The Black Phone, and More Walk Through
A few of IGN's staff members, Benjamin Watts, Francesca Rivera, and Tom Jorgensen, venture to Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, to check out this years' haunted houses. A few of the mazes featured this year are inspired by musical artist The Weeknd, cult-classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Jordan Peele's Nope, and Blumhouse's double-feature of Freaky and The Black Phone.
IGN
Doom Running In Notepad at 60FPS Is Now a Real Thing
Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. As reported by The Escapist, developer Sam Chiet has created a fully operable version of Doom in a completely unmodified version of text editor Notepad.
IGN
How PlayStation Studios Malaysia is Playing a Growing Role in Sony's Most Important Franchises
Founded in 2020, PlayStation Studios Malaysia is the newest first-party PlayStation studio to be created from the ground up by Sony. Until recently, very little has been known about the projects this studio is working on – but now we know the answer. They’re working on everything. Speaking...
IGN
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend - Early Access Trailer
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend is available now in Early Access on PC via Steam and the Ankama launcher. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch and will be released in early 2023. Check out the trailer to see gameplay from this rogue-lite deck-builder, featuring a combination of exploration, RPG-elements, and strategic turn-based combat.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Brings Lucy From Edgerunners to Game
Cyberpunk Edgerunners received a lot of praise upon its release, especially for its worldbuilding and showcasing interesting characters in a story set a year before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. The anime boosted the game’s popularity as it even surpassed The Witcher 3 with peak concurrent players. The game even became a top seller on Steam.
IGN
Mahou Senshi Cosplay Club - Announcement Trailer
Take a look at the world of Mahou Senshi Cosplay Club, including character customization and more. Get ready to embark on your journey of becoming a Magica Girl cosplayer in this turn-based RPG. But don't let this journey fool you, because this is not just roleplaying: your costumes will give you real-life powers, and the world's fate will be in your hands.
IGN
Do Not Open - Official PlayStation Trailer
Do Not Open is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on November 15, 2022. Additionally, the game is coming to PlayStation 4 in early 2023, with a PlayStation VR 2 version planned for 2023. Watch the unsettling trailer for a peek at the creepy world of this survival horror game, influenced by escape room mechanics.
IGN
9 Lessons Cyberpunk 'Orion' Can Learn From 2077
With the success of the Netflix Edgerunners series and the recent milestone of having sold 20 million copies, there’s no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally living up to much of its original promise. What we didn’t necessarily expect, however, was that CDPR would be so quick to announce their plans for another installment of the Cyberpunk series. But given that I’ve already dumped 200+ hours into 2077 and god knows how many more into the original tabletop RPG, it’s never too early to start thinking about how the next chapter of the Cyberpunk saga could benefit from a few lessons learned by the first on its journey so far.
IGN
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution - Meta Quest 2 Trailer
Take on walkers in New Orleans when Skydance Interactive’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution launches on Meta Quest 2 on December 1, 2022. Revealed during Meta Connect 2022, check out the action-packed trailer to see various weapons and more!. In Skydance Interactive’s The Walking...
IGN
Marvel Teases Ominous X-Men Crossover Dubbed 'Fall of X' | NYCC 2022
Marvel Comics teased the next year's worth of major storylines during their "Next Big Thing" panel at New York Comic-Con. Not only did they reveal new details about the X-Men franchise's Sins of Sinister crossover, they teased a very ominous 2023 crossover called Fall of X. During the panel, Marvel...
IGN
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Premiere - Review
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now streaming on Disney+. After a decade away, Bleach has finally returned to adapt the manga series’ final arc. Thousand-Year Blood War is the latest show in a trend of “pipe dream” sequels that have recently cropped up including A Certain Magical Index 3, Tiger & Bunny 2, and Devil is a Part-Timer 2. Despite reasonable concerns that the magic may have dissipated, the true joys of Bleach remain unchanged. Fight sequences are still incredibly stylized. Composer Shirō Sagisu’s tunes still slap. There’s a new filter over the show, providing a movie-esque shading. The Thousand-Year Blood War is Bleach at its best.
IGN
George R.R. Martin: House of the Dragon Will Need At Least Four Seasons
House of the Dragon is a different beast than Game of Thrones, following the civil war of a single family across the years and generations. This timeline required the show’s creators to utilize time jumps, something George R.R. Martin defends while saying the series will need four seasons at its current pace.
IGN
Did Sony Get Ripped Off with this PS+ Deal? - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s Daily Fix of gaming news, we get a little insight into how much it costs Sony to put a game on PlayStation Plus. Based on their deal for Ark: Survival Evolved, it cost millions just to keep the game on PS+ for a month. But would you believe Microsoft spent a lot less to get the game on Xbox Game Pass for three years? Sony can afford it, though, as shipments for the PlayStation 5 have increased by 400%. Looks like the PS5 is about to have a very good holiday season. And Battlefield 2042's latest limited-time event was shut off after just 30 minutes. Why? Watch today's episode to find out. It's your Daily Fix!
IGN
House of the Dragon: Viserys' Slip of the Tongue Spells Big Trouble for the Targaryens
Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon. You can check out our full review for Episode 8, too!. Before he took his final breaths in this week’s episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys I mistook his wife, Queen Alicent, for his daughter and heir, Rhaenyra, and unintentionally provided her with a new motive to go to war for the Iron Throne.
