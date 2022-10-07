ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

9to5Mac

Twitter might be about to ruin how users interact with hashtags

Hashtags are everywhere these days. But when it comes to Twitter, they’re an essential part of how the social network functions. However, it seems that Twitter has been considering changing how users interact with hashtags – and that might ruin them. This could be the end of hashtags...
TV SHOWS
9to5Mac

USB-C iPhone: The latest news and what to expect

A USB-C iPhone may have once seemed impossible, but the latest rumors suggest it’s actually coming sooner than you may think. Amid regulatory pushback and limitations of the Lightning connector, the first USB-C iPhone could be released as soon as 2023. Head below for the latest details on what we know so far.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

US teens report claims almost a third own an Apple Watch

A new US teens report from investment banking giant Piper Sandler claims that almost a third of them now own an Apple Watch. It follows a New York Times report about parents buying Apple’s wearable for kids as young as five …. The latest twice-yearly Taking Stock With Teens...
CELL PHONES
#Social Networks#Smart Phone#Ios#Signal#Tiktok#Engadget Rrb
9to5Mac

How Crash Detection works: Apple execs explain amid rollercoaster activations

Apple has explained more about how Crash Detection works, amid reports of the feature being triggered on rollercoaster rides. Two senior executives have said that reliably detecting a car crash is complicated. The company says that it uses a wide variety of clues, including things as unlikely-seeming as Wi-Fi signals...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Roller coasters are triggering iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Crash Detection, here’s a workaround

Crash Detection is a valuable new safety feature that’s arrived with the iPhone 14 lineup and the new Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE 2. But even though Apple uses all-new hardware, an advanced algorithm, and over a million hours of crash data, false positives are still possible. As it turns out, roller coasters have been causing a number of erroneous automatic 911 calls by tricking Apple’s Crash Detection. Here’s what’s happening and a workaround until there’s an update.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Best Safari extensions for iPhone, iPad, and Mac in 2022

Extensions continue to play a key part in adding third-party functionality to Safari. They’re often great ways to boost productivity, security, and privacy to a rather barebones browsing experience. But with the hundreds of Safari extensions available across different devices, it can feel overwhelming. Here’s a list of my top picks.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Mosyle OneK12 unifies Apple device security and management for schools

Mosyle of OneK12 is now available for public and extended beta. The new platform from Mosyle integrates Apple device management, content filtering, endpoint security, SSO, application management, and classroom management on a single Apple-focused solution. The company also announced several enhancements to Mosyle Manager, its device management (MDM) offering for K-12 schools.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

First OLED iPad expected to use hybrid screen to avoid visible warping [U: Fresh report]

Update: A new report backs the original, stating that Apple is using a new supplier – Taiwan SMT. See brief update below. It’s still not clear exactly when we can expect to see the first OLED iPad; recent estimates have ranged from 2023 to 2026. But a new supply chain report today suggests that Apple is concerned that the type of OLED used in the Apple Watch and iPhone may not scale well to the iPad …
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Roku smart home products spotted; appear to be rebadged Wyze products

Photos of what appear to be Roku smart home products have been posted, supported by shipping manifests. It follows the company branching out into audio with speakers intended for use in home theater setups. A photo on Reddit shows a smart light strip similar to the Hue Lightstrip, and another...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Old and dying AirPods: 7 options for replacing, selling, and recycling

AirPods launched back in 2016 with AirPods Pro arriving in 2019. If you have had first or second-gen AirPods or first-gen AirPods Pro for several years, the batteries are probably wearing out. Let’s look at a range of options for what to do with dying old AirPods including replacing, selling, and recycling.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Russia puts Facebook’s parent company Meta in its list of ‘terrorist and extremist’ organisations

US tech giant Meta Platforms Inc is now on Russia’s list of “terrorists and extremists” curated by the country’s financial monitoring agency, state-run news agencies said on Tuesday.This list by Rosfinmonitoring — a federal body overseen by Vladimir Putin — includes “organisations and individuals with regard to which there is information about their involvement in extremist activities or terrorism".The latest move could land Russian citizens and companies in jail for up to 10 years on charges of “sponsoring extremism” if they purchase ads on Facebook or Instagram, reported Russian daily The Moscow Times.There is no immediate comment from Meta...
WORLD

