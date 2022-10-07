Update: A new report backs the original, stating that Apple is using a new supplier – Taiwan SMT. See brief update below. It’s still not clear exactly when we can expect to see the first OLED iPad; recent estimates have ranged from 2023 to 2026. But a new supply chain report today suggests that Apple is concerned that the type of OLED used in the Apple Watch and iPhone may not scale well to the iPad …

TECHNOLOGY ・ 21 HOURS AGO