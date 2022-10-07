Read full article on original website
Related
wgnradio.com
How to prep your roof for winter
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike talks about how they can help fix your roof before winter comes so you can stay dry and warm this winter. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you go to lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-800-4-ROOFER.
wgnradio.com
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
How the chip shortage is affecting the automotive industry
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to talk about the chip shortage and how much longer this could go on for. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
wgnradio.com
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Does cooler weather mean more stink bugs in your home?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent to discuss how changing weather could increase suitable habitats for stink bugs, also Tom discusses whether this weekend will be a total wash-out. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnradio.com
Chicago pizza is about to get even better
Steve Dale talks with Marc Malnati, Chicago’s Pizza King, who has partnered with Portillo’s. Life can’t get any better than that – imagine, an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza!
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Hollywood Casino plans to move out of downtown Aurora
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Hollywood Casino plans to move its casino out of downtown Aurora. It wants to build a new site closer to the I-88 interchange with Farnsworth Avenue, near the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall. The new development would include a Barstool Sportsbook, 200 hotel rooms, a full-service spa, bars, and restaurants. The project is estimated to cost $360 million.
wgnradio.com
Chef shares sweet success by teaching others
CHICAGO (WGN) — He has a big social media following but don’t call him an influencer. Chef Juan Gutierrez would rather be called an educator. Of course, his most impressive title may be head pastry chef at one of the top hotels in Chicago at only 28 years old.
wgnradio.com
What are the mystical creatures known as alebrijes?
CHICAGO (WGN) — Alebrijes are a unique Mexican form of art that have made their way into the U.S., paying homage to dreams and a world of imagination that combines various mystical creatures. WGN went to Cantigny Park for their latest display of “Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World.”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
Protecting yourself from new Omicron subvariants
Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital joins Lisa Dent to explain why there’s cause for concern over the new COVID-19 subvariant BA2.75.2, and what you should do to protect yourself from getting infected. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to...
wgnradio.com
Are CPD’s low staffing numbers politically driven?
Tracy Siska, the executive director for the Chicago Justice Project joins Lisa Dent to explain why he’s calling for an independent staffing analysis of the Chicago Police Department to deal with the shortage of officers in the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: How to spot a bad poll and why it matters
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/11/2022): This week, RealClear Politics’ Tom Bevan checks in to discuss polling and a new RCP project aimed at making ‘bad polls’ easier to recognize. Bevan also takes on the major storylines & key races to watch a month before the 2022 midterm elections. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wgnradio.com
Watch: Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture Of The Riverside Art Museum contains the nation’s first and largest permanent collection of Chicano art of the comedian, actor, and Grammy winner Cheech Marin. The collection contains more than 500 paintings, drawings, and sculptures...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
Have you misled someone about your COVID status? 4 in 10 Americans did
Dr. Angela Fagerlin, chair of the Department of Population Health Sciences at University of Utah Health joins Lisa Dent to explain a survey she led, that revealed that 40% of Americans were often less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19, or have taken the vaccine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
wgnradio.com
Marathon health tips with Dr. Most
Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards for this week’s regular health update. Dean and Dr. Most talk about marathon and running health and recovery tips. Then Dr. Most gives an update on some sub variants of COVID that are starting to rise. Later on, Dr. Most answers your questions.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: University of Chicago professor wins Nobel Prize in Economics
Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A University of Chicago economics professor is one of three people sharing this year’s Nobel Prize in Economics. Douglas Diamond is professor at the Booth School of Business at U of C. Also winning are former federal reserve chair Ben Bernanke and economics professor Philip Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis.
Comments / 0