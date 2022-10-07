As we enter into our first full weekend of October, a drop in temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms were expected in the Phoenix area.

For Friday afternoon into evening, there was a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Friday was expected to be cloudy with a high of 93 and a low temperature of 73 degrees.

That slight chance of rain will continue into the weekend, with the highest chance on Sunday at around 20 to 30%.

“The strongest storms will have the capability to produce lighting, heavy rain, brief gusty winds, and blowing dust,” said meteorologist Jared Heil, from the National Weather Service Phoenix office.

Otherwise on Sunday expect sunny skies with a high near 90 degrees and at night the sky will be mostly clear with a low around 70 degrees.

Heil called the weekend forecast “seasonably warm.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Weekend forecast for Phoenix includes a small chance of rain, but comfortable temps