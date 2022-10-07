ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Snoop Dogg & Master P Help Boy Who Was Shot in the Head Publish His Own Children’s Book

By Rania Aniftos
 4 days ago

Snoop Dogg and Master P are teaming up to help a seven-year-old boy who is permanently blind due to gun violence publish his children’s book.

Malakai Roberts will be releasing his book about overcoming adversity, Adventures With Malakai , next year. Roberts hopes to inspire other children to do the same. The child was only five years old when his home was shot at in December 2020, and a bullet hit him in the head while he was sleeping next to his mother and brother. The bullet missed his brain by a hair, leaving him permanently blind and without a sense of smell or taste.

“This book is going to be special because Malakai is special,” Master P told WLKY News . “I mean, this kid has never given up with all the adversity he went through so this book is gonna be special. And it’s all about kids, so we’re gonna be able to teach kids and help Malakai keep his adventures going.”

“It’s going to be incredible for the kids,” Master P added. “I mean, cause we want kids to know how to overcome adversity and by him losing his eyesight with the tragedies he’s been through, this has been incredible to be able to write a book with Malakai.”

Snoop and Master P debuted Adventures with Malakai at a Kentucky YMCA on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 5). The book will be available for purchase by next year.

