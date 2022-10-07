Read full article on original website
Related
Army Times
Smaller firms at Army trade show say they’re hard-hit by market shocks
WASHINGTON ― To build targeting displays for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tanks, Palomar Tactical Products used to pay $13 apiece for a certain circuit. Now the Carlsbad, California-based company says the global semiconductor shortage has made it so scarce that the part fetches 100 times that on the open market.
Army Times
Expand VA abortion access to all vets and dependents, advocates say
A group of advocates is pushing Veterans Affairs leaders to expand abortion access to all pregnant veterans and dependents eligible for health care services, arguing such a move is within the department’s legal power. Officials from the Vet Voice Foundation, which supports a host of veteran and Democratic causes,...
Army Times
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared during several years of subsequent overseas postings. “It’s like I lost me somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who experienced disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. “I went to my captain and said, ‘Sir, I need help. Something’s wrong.’”
Army Times
Project Convergence exercise has new gateway to test emerging tech
WASHINGTON — Project Convergence this year will grow in scope and scale to examine more deeply how the joint force and international partners can conduct fully connected combined operations. Another new element to the U.S. Army’s annual experimentation event is a “gateway” where industry can test emerging technology in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Army Times
US Army tinkering with aerial-tier network to link Pacific soldiers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is interested in using airborne assets to extend lines of communication across the vast Indo-Pacific region, where watery expanses, thick foliage and technologically advanced adversaries can hamstring connectivity. Experimentation with the so-called aerial tier is happening at Project Convergence, the service’s large-scale test of...
Cartwright: Bill would boost extreme weather prep
FORTY FORT — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Tuesday said he is introducing legislation this week that would improve government readiness for
Comments / 0