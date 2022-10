El Paso police investigate motorcycle collision in Central El Paso

The El Paso Police Department responded Friday to a collision involving a motorcycle in Central El Paso.

One person was transported to the hospital, according to police officials.

The collision occurred on Piedras Street and Louisville Avenue.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.

