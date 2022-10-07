ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Lions defensive back Smith carted off the field vs. Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was carted off the field following a collision early in the first quarter of the Detroit's matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday. Smith remained down on the field, laying face down on his side following the Patriots' second...
DETROIT, MI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ekeler's Edge: Recapping a big week for RBs

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon reflect on the week that was in fantasy football, specifically highlighting some huge games from Austin and other running backs around the league. The guys talk about Nick Chubb’s big performance, Josh...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy