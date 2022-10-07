ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As volleyball tourney approaches, Penn's Pawlik suspended; Nowak out at Marian

By Scott Davidson, South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

The Penn and Marian volleyball teams will head into postseason play this coming week with plenty of uncertainty within the pair of perennial powers.

The PHM administration released a statement early Friday afternoon via email regarding the status of longtime coach Lisa Pawlik following an incident involving Pawlik and a Penn player during Penn's home match versus New Prairie Tuesday night.

The email, which came from Lucha Ramey, director of communications for PHM, read:

"Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn High School administration were made aware of a video taken at a volleyball game on Tuesday, October 4.

Student safety is our top priority. All matters involving student safety are taken seriously.

High school football: How the McKim-Kmiecik partnership has New Prairie rolling

Pending the outcome of a thorough independent investigation, P-H-M administration has suspended Coach Lisa Pawlik from coaching the Penn High School volleyball team."

Penn is scheduled to play in a sectional semifinal game at the Class 4A Penn Sectional next Saturday versus either Elkhart or Warsaw. Lexie Banks, the Penn varsity assistant and daughter of coach Pawlik, coached the team Thursday night versus Marian.

Coach Pawlik is in the fifth season of her second coaching stint at Penn. The Hall of Famer guided Penn to a Class 4A state title in 2010 before stepping down prior to the following season. Her daughter Lexie was the star setter on Penn's state title team. Pawlik coached Penn previously from 1994-2010.

H.S. girls soccer: Two PK sessions before underdog Penn prevails over Saint Joseph

Penn is 22-9 this season after defeating Marian Thursday night. The Kingsmen won both sectional and regional titles in 2021 before losing to eventual state champion McCutcheon 3-2 in the semistate. Penn finished 35-2 last season.

Pawlik did not respond to a text message Friday morning seeking comment.

Marian will have a new coach for postseason play too. Mark Nowak is no longer coaching the Knights.

"Mark is no longer our volleyball coach," said Marian AD Steve Ravotto by phone Friday afternoon.

Ravotto would not comment when asked if Nowak had resigned or was terminated by the school.

Nowak, when reached by phone Friday, also would not comment on the situation. Nowak was not coaching the team Thursday night for its match at Penn.

Nowak was hired as the Marian head coach in 2020 to replace longtime coach Dan Anderson. Nowak was an assistant coach in the Marian program from 2001-11.

Marian is 8-21 this season.

Dave Yuan, Marian's freshman coach, will coach the varsity team in the sectional according to Ravotto. Marian is scheduled to play in a semifinal game of the Class 3A New Prairie Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 15 versus either New Prairie or Jimtown.

Where are South Bend-area high school football teams opening playoffs? We got you covered

The stage is set for the Indiana high school state football tournament as the oairings for the 50th event were drawn Sunday night in Indianapolis. There is one more game of regular season action coming this Friday night before sectional play begins on Oct. 21 for Class 1A-4A and Oct. 28 for Class 5A and 6A. Regional games will be played on Nov. 11 and semi-state games on Nov. 18 before the six state championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, on Nov. 25 and 26.
