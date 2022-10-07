ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For

Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Missing boaters rescued after apparent shark attack off Louisiana coast

EMPIRE - The Coast Guard rescued three boaters Sunday after they were stranded in shark-filled waters 25 miles off the Louisiana shore. According to the Coast Guard, a concerned family member had called when the boaters never came back. It was soon discovered their boat sank, and the three were trapped 25 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish.
Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8

Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8. Louisiana – On October 8, 2022, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police stated that LSP I was notified of a pedestrian-involved crash on the 900 block of Westend Drive in New Iberia. A 5-year-old female from New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WKRG News 5

Deputies looking for second stolen vehicle in George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a pickup truck was stolen from the Agricola community. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Monday said the truck was stolen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The 1998 GMC Sierra is maroon with a Mississippi license plate. The sheriff’s office previously […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Police respond to reported shooting in Saucier

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Saucier Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead. Details are limited, but Sheriff Troy Peterson did confirm to WLOX that deputies were investigating a shooting on F Ladner Road near Michell Road. Peterson also said authorities do have a...
SAUCIER, MS
Natchez Democrat

Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
LOUISIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi

The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Which Mississippi counties are under a burn ban?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions. During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed. The following counties are under burn bans: Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 Chickasaw […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

