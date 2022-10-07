Read full article on original website
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on October 10, 2022, that on October 4, enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting infractions in Rapides Parish. Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, Louisiana,...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
calcasieu.info
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Drivers Killed in Separate Single-Vehicle Crashes
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Drivers Killed in Separate Single-Vehicle Crashes. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 10 that two drivers were killed in two separate single-vehicle crashes. On October 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal incident on...
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
wbrz.com
WATCH: Missing boaters rescued after apparent shark attack off Louisiana coast
EMPIRE - The Coast Guard rescued three boaters Sunday after they were stranded in shark-filled waters 25 miles off the Louisiana shore. According to the Coast Guard, a concerned family member had called when the boaters never came back. It was soon discovered their boat sank, and the three were trapped 25 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish.
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries to Change Speckled Trout Limits
If the new limits for speckled trout take effect, they will be uniform state-wide in Louisiana. Some anglers are not happy with the proposed changes.
calcasieu.info
Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8
Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Louisiana Crash On October 8. Louisiana – On October 8, 2022, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police stated that LSP I was notified of a pedestrian-involved crash on the 900 block of Westend Drive in New Iberia. A 5-year-old female from New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
NOLA.com
Losing people, losing jobs: Forecast projects rural Louisiana's 'funk' to worsen
Population declines will continue to drive a years-long economic slide in Louisiana's rural areas, and the 29 parishes outside the state's nine metropolitan areas could lose nearly 3,000 non-farm jobs by 2025, according to a new forecast from economist Loren Scott. The job loss — 1,000 in 2023 and another...
Deputies looking for second stolen vehicle in George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a pickup truck was stolen from the Agricola community. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Monday said the truck was stolen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The 1998 GMC Sierra is maroon with a Mississippi license plate. The sheriff’s office previously […]
19-year-old woman found shot in driveway of LaPlace home Sunday afternoon
A 19-year-old woman was found shot outside of a LaPlace home, prompting a homicide investigation Sunday (Oct. 9) afternoon.
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WLOX
Police respond to reported shooting in Saucier
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Saucier Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead. Details are limited, but Sheriff Troy Peterson did confirm to WLOX that deputies were investigating a shooting on F Ladner Road near Michell Road. Peterson also said authorities do have a...
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
WDAM-TV
Made in Mississippi
nomadlawyer.org
Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi
The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
Which Mississippi counties are under a burn ban?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions. During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed. The following counties are under burn bans: Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 Chickasaw […]
theadvocate.com
Tropical depression or storm could form this week in Gulf of Mexico: What to know Tuesday
A tropical depression or tropical storm could form in the Gulf of Mexico in the next day or two, hurricane forecasters said Tuesday. The next available name is Karl if the system strengthens to a tropical storm. The system has become better organized Tuesday, forecasters said in their afternoon update,...
