ihodl.com
Huobi Founder Sells Majority Stake to Hong Kong Investment Fund
Chinese founder of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, Leon Li Lin, is handing over his stake to Hong Kong-based investment fund About Capital Management, the South China Morning Post reports. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. In a separate statement, Lin...
boundingintocrypto.com
India Releases 50-Page CBDC Report
The CBDC report published by India’s central bank may not be good news for the Indian cryptocurrency market. Crypto was such a hit in India in 2021 that it made the country the fastest growing market for the asset class, surpassing the MENA region and even Europe. At one...
Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Helping Justin Sun Purchase Huobi Global
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denied reports that he helped Tron founder Justin Sun acquire crypto exchange Huobi Global. Reporter Wu Blockchain published the report alleging that Sun acquired the exchange. Wu Blockhain said that Justin Sun was a core investor in About Capital Management, which has a majority stake in...
forkast.news
China shuts 13 underground crypto trading apps, a year after ban
Regulators in Beijing have removed 13 apps involved in cryptocurrency trading, a year after the country declared all crypto-related transactions illegal. The latest crackdown, executed by the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration, was revealed in a blog post from the People’s Court of Chaoyang District on a verified social media account. Chaoyang is one of Beijing’s largest and wealthiest districts.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
CNBC
$570 million worth of Binance's BNB token stolen in another major crypto hack
Binance said a cross-chain bridge linking with its BNB Chain was targeted, enabling hackers to move BNB tokens off the network. In total, hackers withdrew 2 million BNB tokens — about $570 million at current prices — from BNB Chain said in a blog post on Friday. An...
Celsius founder Alex Mashinksy pulled out $10 million worth of cryptocurrency weeks before freezing withdrawals as the lender headed for bankruptcy, report says
Alex Mashinksy pulled out $10 million worth of crypto from Celsius weeks before the lender froze withdrawals, the Financial Times reported. The Celsius founder withdrew the month in May as the crypto market was crashing. The company filed for bankruptcy in July, and Mashinsky resigned as Celsius CEO on Tuesday.
cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
NEWSBTC
Compared to Veteran Cryptos like Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Flasko (FLSK) will Show Stronger Performance
In 2022, several of the most widely used cryptocurrencies have seen dramatic declines in value. Researching bull and bear market trends is essential before putting money into any stock or cryptocurrency. Sometimes, presale tokens are regarded as better investments than large crypto equities since they are offered cheap initially and have the ability to soar.
boundingintocrypto.com
Can your advisor tell you which crypto to buy?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Whether it is rising or falling, bitcoin attracts a lot of attention: In 2021, 94% of financial advisors answered client inquiries about cryptocurrencies, according to a Bitwise and ETF Trends poll. According to the same survey, 47% of advisors had cryptocurrency assets in their personal portfolios. However, only 16% of advisors have cryptocurrency allocated in client accounts.
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
boundingintocrypto.com
Google to Require Government Authorization to Provide Advertising Services for Financial Products in Spain – Regulation Bitcoin News
Google, the web search and software monolith, has announced that it will require authorization from government entities to lend advertising services to financial companies in Spain. This measure, which was also implemented in the U.K. back in 2021, is expected to be extended to more countries in coming months. Google...
boundingintocrypto.com
SEC Chair Gensler Insists Most Crypto Tokens Are Securities — Says ‘the Law Is Clear’ – Regulation Bitcoin News
The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, has reiterated that most crypto tokens are securities, emphasizing that “the law is clear on this.” However, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has asked Congress for authority over crypto spot markets and several bills have been introduced in Congress this year to provide the CFTC with the necessary authority.
ambcrypto.com
LBank receives the “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange” at Asia’s Premier event
LBank, a top crypto exchange, has been named the Most Trusted Crypto Exchange at the CryptoExpo Dubai 2022 event. “We are truly honored to be recognized by Crypto Expo Dubai as the most trusted exchange. This award represents all LBank stands for, our commitment to providing users with a safe and secure trading ground,” said Allen Wei, CEO of LBank.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Says Bitcoin Rally Imminent – Here’s His Outlook
A widely followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst who predicted the 2022 BTC collapse is spotting a potential bear trap in the brush. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells their 547,900 Twitter followers that the US Dollar Index (DXY) and traditional stocks are setting up for a BTC rebound. “DXY bounce is looking...
boundingintocrypto.com
2008 ‘Lehman Moment About to Hit’ — Major Banks Suffer; How to Access Your ETHW, ‘No Digital Dollar Act,’ Sega Blockchain Game — Bitcoin.com News Week in Review – The Weekly Bitcoin News
In this week’s edition of the Bitcoin.com News Week in Review, two of the world’s largest banks — Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank — are suffering from distressed valuations, with credit default insurance levels looking like those last seen in the 2008 financial crisis. For those interested in assets outside of such behemoth tradfi (traditional finance) institutions, a handy guide on how to claim your ETHW tokens from the recent Ethereum hard fork can also be found in this edition. Further, a U.S. senator has introduced a “No Digital Dollar Act,” and Japanese gaming giant Sega is set to launch its first blockchain game.
boundingintocrypto.com
Why Celsius Exposed Users And What You Can Do – Bitcoin Magazine
This week, Celsius Network published a large document containing all the account balances of its customers. The move is part of the company’s ongoing restructuring process following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing from earlier this year. The document reflects user balances as of July 13, 2022, when the company’s restructuring began, and customer transactions that happened in the 90 days preceding the Chapter 11 filing, per the company’s FAQ.
coinbureau.com
This is How They Will Regulate Crypto!
When it comes to large supranational financial organisations, there is none that has quite the reputation of the IMF. Whether it’s “saving” countries from fiscal ruin or extending “life lines” to those on the brink, the IMF stands ready. And, this international loan shark has...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws 1.7 Trillion SHIB From Huobi
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn 1.7 trillion SHIB from the crypto exchange Huobi, something that could prove to be bullish for the price of the crypto. 1.72 Trillion SHIB Exited Crypto Exchange Huobi During The Past Day. As per a tweet from crypto transaction tracker Whale Alert,...
boundingintocrypto.com
Buying Bitcoin – What Attracts R. Kiyosaki To Crypto
Traditional financial instruments such as stocks, precious metals, and Bitcoin are all trying to stand out as potential inflationary absorbers in the current landssape of rising inflation. Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling investing book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has once again expressed his views on Bitcoin, the ongoing economic...
