In this week’s edition of the Bitcoin.com News Week in Review, two of the world’s largest banks — Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank — are suffering from distressed valuations, with credit default insurance levels looking like those last seen in the 2008 financial crisis. For those interested in assets outside of such behemoth tradfi (traditional finance) institutions, a handy guide on how to claim your ETHW tokens from the recent Ethereum hard fork can also be found in this edition. Further, a U.S. senator has introduced a “No Digital Dollar Act,” and Japanese gaming giant Sega is set to launch its first blockchain game.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO