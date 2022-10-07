Read full article on original website
i2c, Retailer Majid Al Futtaim Launch Payment, Rewards Solution
Digital payment and banking technology provider i2c has partnered with retailer Majid Al Futtaim to launch a new payment solution that complements the retailer’s rewards program. With the partnership, customers of Majid Al Futtaim — which owns and operates shopping malls, communities and retail and leisure businesses across the...
Today in B2B Payments: New Alliances Tackle SMB Banking, X-Border Payments
Today in B2B payments, BankiFi and Axiom Bank team to offer embedded banking solutions to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), while TD Securities joins Visa B2B Connect to help businesses send money to other businesses across borders. Plus, Mastercard launches a platform that offers spend visibility, and Vella Finance debuts a platform for SMBs in Africa.
Nuvei Launches Payments Interface for Merchants, Platforms of All Sizes
Payment platform Nuvei has launched a payments interface that’s easy for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to implement and includes enterprise-grade capabilities. Called Nuvei Simply Connect, the product is a software development kit (SDK) solution that is simple to implement and features “very low code” tools that allow a business to choose fonts, colors, payment methods, currencies and languages, Nuvei said Tuesday (Oct. 11) in a press release.
UK FinTechs Call for Full Financial Data Sharing to Support Cardholders
Some U.K. FinTechs have accused various credit card issuers of not giving customers full access to their own data and costing consumers “millions.”. In a letter to City minister Andrew Griffith, Gavin Shuker, CEO of credit card management startup Cardeo, said that the 14.5 million interest-paying cardholders in the U.K. have been losing money amid the external pressures of the cost of living crisis, the Financial Times reported Saturday (Oct. 8).
Startup CFO Says Tight Funding Market Creates More Sustainable Businesses
When Quan Zhang, joined specialty healthcare startup Thirty Madison last month to become the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO) following a 20-year stint at Pfizer and Sanofi, she was prepared for — and looking forward to — the change. Although the scale and funding protocols in...
Delivery Firms Boost Alcohol to Keep Customers Coming Back and Spending More
DoorDash is making it easier for existing restaurant customers to adopt its beer, wine and spirits options as leading U.S. aggregators look to leverage their alcohol offerings to create additional sales occasions and/or increase typical orders’ basket size. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the delivery firm announced the launch of...
How Real Estate Disruptors Are Consolidating To Capture EU PropTech Market
Milan-based PropTech firm Casavo recently announced that it is acquiring Paris-based online estate agent Proprioo as part of its expansion into the French market. The Casavo platform streamlines the process of selling property by offering free appraisals to sellers, generating a quick offer to buy a property if an offer is accepted.
EMEA Daily: BofA Extends ‘Pay by Bank’ to Euro Payments
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Bank of America extended its “Pay by Bank” offering in Europe and Majid Al Futtaim launched a new rewards solution with help from i2c. Bank of America has made its Pay by Bank payment solution, which lets...
Simplifying X-Border Flows Key to Achieving Global CBDC Interoperability
In an announcement last month, the European Central Bank (ECB) revealed the five companies that have been selected to partake in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the two-year investigation phase of the digital euro project. Amazon, Caixabank, the European Payments Initiative (EPI), Nexi and Worldline are each...
Bank of America Expands CashPro API Services
Bank of America (BofA) has announced an expansion of its digital banking platform CashPro’s Payment API capabilities, letting clients access hundreds of more payment types and the ability to bundle payments, a press release said. The company said APIs have continued to move things forward for B2B and B2C...
Financial Scams up the Ante for FI Investment in AI-Powered Tools
Something’s got to give, as the old song goes. As Dave Excell, founder of Featurespace, remarked to PYMNTS’ Karen Webster with a nod to fraud attacks bedeviling financial institutions: “The problem is big, and it continues to grow. So doing nothing isn’t really a solution to the problem.”
Stripe Sees Surge in Platforms and Digital Payments Aimed at Truckers’ Productivity Problems
Two years into the great digital shift, there’s a clearer picture emerging of how age-old, analog businesses — the mainstays of the economy — are becoming ever-more streamlined and efficient. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the trucking industry, where moving freight more quickly (a necessity...
PostePay, Mastercard Usher in RTP Solution in Italy
PostePay and Mastercard are partnering to usher in a request-to-pay (RTP) solution in Italy to offer businesses greater control and flexibility over bill payments and cash flow. RTP gives billers the ability to ask for payment online in real-time while the payer at the same time can choose to accept...
Regions Bank Debuts Real-Time Payments for Corporate Clients
Regions Bank has debuted a digital tool that lets its corporate banking customers send real-time payments through The Clearing House RTP network. According to a Tuesday (Oct. 11) news release, the new service is part of the Alabama-based bank’s iTreasury platform, which offers financial management options for businesses through Regions’ Treasury Management division.
Wayfair Moves Entire Data Center Operations to Cloud
In a bid to boost flexibility and better manage demand surges, online home furnishing retailer Wayfair has migrated its entire data operations to the cloud. The retailer previously had a hybrid cloud strategy but has now moved to a unified public cloud strategy based on Google Cloud, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 11) press release.
UAE’s Commercial Bank International Enters the Metaverse
Dubai-based Commercial Bank International (CBI) has rolled out a metaverse location to enhance the integration of real and digital worlds, a press release says. The virtual CBI location is open in Decentraland for visitors, at cbi.dcl.eth or using the coordinates (63, -127). It can also be accessed through Portals. The...
TD Securities Joins Visa B2B Connect to Bolster Cross-Border Payments
TD Securities will be joining cross-border B2B payment network Visa B2B Connect, to help out with quick account to account international payments, a press release said. Visa B2B Connect wants to address the challenges of cross-border money movements, including numerous systematic issues, poor visibility and inefficiency, which many institutions cite as a huge obstacle for them, the press release said.
Bill.Com Changes Name to ‘BILL’ Following Rebrand
Billing software firm Bill.com has rechristened itself BILL as it updates the look and feel of its brand. “BILL is rooted in our heritage,” Sarah Acton, the firm’s chief marketing officer, wrote in a blog post Tuesday (Oct. 11). “When our CEO, René Lacerte, founded the company, he wanted the name to reflect our support for both people that bill and those that pay bills. Evolving our name to BILL is simple, and it’s also how we are often referred to colloquially. Making this shift now feels right.”
Dutch Online Grocer Crisp Acquires Food Supplier Eetfabriek, Raises $73M
Crisp, an app-only supermarket based in Amsterdam has raised 75 million euros ($73.2 million) in a new funding round that includes participation from new and existing investors. The Dutch grocery startup announced Tuesday (Oct. 11) that half of the funding came from long-term investors such as Target Global and Keen...
eGrocery Startups Push Niche Innovations to Swipe Share From Walmart, Amazon
As consumers increasingly look to digital channels to meet their grocery needs, small, specialized players are getting creative in their efforts to gain share from category giants by promising very specific benefits and advantages. But it’s not just customers that are taking note of the trend, as sustainability-focused eGrocer The...
