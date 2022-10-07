Billing software firm Bill.com has rechristened itself BILL as it updates the look and feel of its brand. “BILL is rooted in our heritage,” Sarah Acton, the firm’s chief marketing officer, wrote in a blog post Tuesday (Oct. 11). “When our CEO, René Lacerte, founded the company, he wanted the name to reflect our support for both people that bill and those that pay bills. Evolving our name to BILL is simple, and it’s also how we are often referred to colloquially. Making this shift now feels right.”

