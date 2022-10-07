ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Local’s Guide to Internet Service in the Bay Area

Whether you’re relocating to the Bay Area or you’ve been residing here for a decade or more, picking the right internet provider can be challenging. With 28 internet providers serving the Bay Area, there’s so much to know about the connection types, companies, speeds, and prices to get the best deal. We’ll go over these details and more, so you can select an internet service that meets all your household’s needs. Choosing an internet provider isn’t much different from buying any other product or service. Imagine internet providers are like cars. Usually, you pick a car based on features such...
Transit and the ‘Big One’

Californians know they should always be ready for the next earthquake—and that includes the state’s transit systems. In the San Francisco Bay Area, when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck in 1989, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system persisted with minimal disruptions. Ricardo Cano of the San Francisco Chronicle explains how the system prepares for major earthquakes.
Tuesday News Roundup

With four weeks to go until Election Day, all registered Bay Area voters can expect to receive a vote-by-mail ballot with a prepaid return envelope very soon. Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to voters statewide for the Nov. 8 election, according to Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State.
San Jose Spotlight: City Officials Release Sj Mayor Liccardo Emails

A new trove of Mayor Sam Liccardo's private emails released by San Jose raises more questions about the city's practice of improperly withholding public records. The city last week released 132 pages of previously withheld documents, prompted by a lawsuit by San Jose Spotlight and the First Amendment Coalition. The emails detail Liccardo's conversations with city officials and consultants on issues like funding for homelessness projects, the airport connector and gun control.
KGO replaced by ‘rapid-fire sports smack’ gambling station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s 80-year-old local talk radio news station went back on the air Monday without a single familiar voice to listen to. Legendary KGO-AM 810 was replaced with 810 THE SPREAD, “The Bay Area’s first sport radio station focused on sports betting … (with) behind-the-book perspectives from experts […]
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Preps Sweep Of Migrating Homeless Camp

San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park--now it's clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets--many who moved over from last month's sweep--are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the "field of dreams," the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
