Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
Related
The Local’s Guide to Internet Service in the Bay Area
Whether you’re relocating to the Bay Area or you’ve been residing here for a decade or more, picking the right internet provider can be challenging. With 28 internet providers serving the Bay Area, there’s so much to know about the connection types, companies, speeds, and prices to get the best deal. We’ll go over these details and more, so you can select an internet service that meets all your household’s needs. Choosing an internet provider isn’t much different from buying any other product or service. Imagine internet providers are like cars. Usually, you pick a car based on features such...
This California City Spends The Most On Bills Each Month
Doxo put together a list of cities with the most and least expensive monthly bills in each state.
PLANetizen
Transit and the ‘Big One’
Californians know they should always be ready for the next earthquake—and that includes the state’s transit systems. In the San Francisco Bay Area, when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck in 1989, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system persisted with minimal disruptions. Ricardo Cano of the San Francisco Chronicle explains how the system prepares for major earthquakes.
SFGate
Tuesday News Roundup
With four weeks to go until Election Day, all registered Bay Area voters can expect to receive a vote-by-mail ballot with a prepaid return envelope very soon. Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to voters statewide for the Nov. 8 election, according to Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Developers ditch plans at former San Francisco car wash site
Supervisor Dean Preston says he's now trying to convert the site into 100% affordable housing.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: City Officials Release Sj Mayor Liccardo Emails
A new trove of Mayor Sam Liccardo's private emails released by San Jose raises more questions about the city's practice of improperly withholding public records. The city last week released 132 pages of previously withheld documents, prompted by a lawsuit by San Jose Spotlight and the First Amendment Coalition. The emails detail Liccardo's conversations with city officials and consultants on issues like funding for homelessness projects, the airport connector and gun control.
KGO replaced by ‘rapid-fire sports smack’ gambling station
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s 80-year-old local talk radio news station went back on the air Monday without a single familiar voice to listen to. Legendary KGO-AM 810 was replaced with 810 THE SPREAD, “The Bay Area’s first sport radio station focused on sports betting … (with) behind-the-book perspectives from experts […]
Which California city has the highest minimum wage?
State law in California says employees must be paid a minimum wage. But several cities and counties across the state have their own ordinances that require employers pay a higher hourly rate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
Parking battles highlight East San Jose’s struggles
With the sun setting over East San Jose, Rabia Khan pointed to the maintenance hole cover in the street she and her friends used as a makeshift pitcher’s mound as children, running freely along the street’s curbs. “I used to play on this street all the time,” she...
Blink-182 release crude video announcing reunion tour coming to Bay Area
"Well, I guess this is growing up."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of the oldest Whole Foods in the Bay Area plans to move to bigger location
The store was only the fourth Whole Foods to open in the Bay Area.
You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead
Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...
'Worst nightmare': Residents of flooded San Francisco tower 33 Tehama sue building managers
"It was really scary because it was like a waterfall."
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Preps Sweep Of Migrating Homeless Camp
San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park--now it's clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets--many who moved over from last month's sweep--are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the "field of dreams," the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
COVID Dashboard: Low cases, high prevalence in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
SFGate
Pandemic exodus left Bay Area with largest drop in household income in U.S.
The San Francisco Bay area has long been known as the home of Big Tech - and the extreme wealth the industry has created. But during the pandemic, as workers and companies relocated elsewhere, San Francisco experienced the largest drop in median household income among top U.S. metropolitan areas, according to data from the Census Bureau.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened at Steinback Drive and Santa [..]
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0