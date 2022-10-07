Read full article on original website
Related
New York Homes More Likely To Be Haunted Than Most Of U.S.
Spooky season is upon us. Turns out, you're more likely to live in a haunted home in New York than in most of the United States. The team at HomeAdvisor reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know a study found New Yorkers are more likely to live in a haunted home.
Town of Wappinger Responds to Rumored Ban on Long Island Home Buyers
Can a town actually ban any person from buying a home in town based on where they are moving from?. Last week we told you about an alleged moratorium the Town of Wappingers had that would prevent anyone who currently lives in Long Island from buying a home in the Dutchess County town. The rumored moratorium was a topic of conversation on one of the popular Hudson Valley community groups on Facebook and started after a commenter responded to a post talking about "city folk" and how they are to blame for everything that goes wrong in the Hudson Valley.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad
We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
Hudson Valley, New York Home To ‘Coolest Town In America’
Hudson Valley residents won't have to leave the region to enjoy the "coolest" town in the United States. On Sunday, Newsbreak announced, "The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York." NewsBreak freelance writer, George J. Ziogas, named Beacon, New York "The Coolest Small Town In America."
Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation
While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
Freezing ‘Cold, Snowy’ Winter Expected For New York State
Weather experts believe a freezing "cold" and "snowy" winter is coming soon to New York State. Winter is inching closer and weather experts who are correct "80 percent" of the time believe New York is in for a cold and snowy winter. "For 231 years, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Official: Get Free Mammograms With New York State Cancer Services
You always hear about the importance of getting a mammogram, but do you actually get one? How often should you be getting one? The baseline is to get one at the age of 40 and then (according to the American Cancer Society) get one every year between the ages of 45 and 54.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
How Does New York State Define Trespassing? Are You Guilty of It?
New York has interesting definitions, and legal definitions, for many things. When I couldn't get someone to keep their dogs out of my yard, it got me to thinking, is this a form of trespassing? Or am I just tired of cleaning up someone else's dog poo?. What does New...
Stolen Items from New Paltz, NY Later Sold on Social Media
The New York State Police are asking for the publics help in regard to several stolen items in the Ulster County area. In the digital age of social media, we can do it all from the palm of our hands. If you have a smartphone, you can stay in touch with friends and family across the globe, dig up information within seconds and sell things you have no use for anymore for some side money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Vulnerable Are You to Natural Disasters in New York State?
With the catastrophic damage left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida and the Carolinas, it may make you wonder how vulnerable you may be to natural disasters like this. Could it happen here in the Hudson Valley, or in the rest of New York?. New York has certainly had its...
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
Hudson Valley, NY Schools On High Alert After Scary Bomb Threat
More Hudson Valley schools are dealing with terrifying threats of violence. On Friday around 7:53 p.m., a bomb threat was made toward C. J. Hooker Middle School in Goshen, New York during an afterschool dance at the middle school. Bomb Threat Made Towards Goshen, New York School. An airdrop threat...
New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon
It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
3 Things we Love in Pine Bush, New York
If you or someone in your family is into aliens and paranormal things you probably already know about what's going on in Pine Bush. Now if you've never heard about the "Area 51" of the East Coast...PINE BUSH, NEW YORK, let us fill you in. UFO Capital of the World.
Remember the Historic Halloween Hudson Valley Snowstorm of 2011?
October is here and there is a slight chill in the air. But remember a few years ago when that chill turned into a major snowstorm across the Tri-State area?. Over the weekend I was visiting with some friends and they brought up a party I missed because "you were stuck in some kind of snowstorm." It all flooded back to me. I had gone with some friends to Kingston earlier in the morning and by the afternoon the roads were completely covered.
Are These 3 Dutchess County Locations Really Haunted?
This time of year we're all looking for a scare, right? If you're looking for a chilling good time visit Dutchess County and its historical and haunted stops across the Haunted History Trail. Dutchess County Tourism shares that 3 locations in Beacon, Hyde Park and Wappingers are all stops on...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0