ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Town of Wappinger Responds to Rumored Ban on Long Island Home Buyers

Can a town actually ban any person from buying a home in town based on where they are moving from?. Last week we told you about an alleged moratorium the Town of Wappingers had that would prevent anyone who currently lives in Long Island from buying a home in the Dutchess County town. The rumored moratorium was a topic of conversation on one of the popular Hudson Valley community groups on Facebook and started after a commenter responded to a post talking about "city folk" and how they are to blame for everything that goes wrong in the Hudson Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
Westchester County, NY
Health
State
New York State
Westchester County, NY
Society
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad

We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation

While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
KERHONKSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorces#Linus Covid#General Health#Divorceanswers Com#Hudson Valley Post#Empire State
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Stolen Items from New Paltz, NY Later Sold on Social Media

The New York State Police are asking for the publics help in regard to several stolen items in the Ulster County area. In the digital age of social media, we can do it all from the palm of our hands. If you have a smartphone, you can stay in touch with friends and family across the globe, dig up information within seconds and sell things you have no use for anymore for some side money.
NEW PALTZ, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals

A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
HEALTH
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

3 Things we Love in Pine Bush, New York

If you or someone in your family is into aliens and paranormal things you probably already know about what's going on in Pine Bush. Now if you've never heard about the "Area 51" of the East Coast...PINE BUSH, NEW YORK, let us fill you in. UFO Capital of the World.
PINE BUSH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Remember the Historic Halloween Hudson Valley Snowstorm of 2011?

October is here and there is a slight chill in the air. But remember a few years ago when that chill turned into a major snowstorm across the Tri-State area?. Over the weekend I was visiting with some friends and they brought up a party I missed because "you were stuck in some kind of snowstorm." It all flooded back to me. I had gone with some friends to Kingston earlier in the morning and by the afternoon the roads were completely covered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy