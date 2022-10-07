ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer Magazine

Pumpkin Pancakes to Welcome Autumn

The foods of fall usher in the season as surely as cool weather and sweaters – and both can be equally welcome! These pumpkin pancakes use easy pumpkin puree, complemented by fall spices and brown sugar, to start a seasonal morning off right. Or, heck, mix them up for brunch or even dinner. We won’t judge!
FOOD & DRINKS
macaronikid.com

RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!

Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY HALLOWEEN SNACK MIX

Easy Halloween Snack Mix is a sweet & salty treat perfect for parties! You’ll need pretzels, chocolate & Chex cereal for this easy festive snack mix recipe!. If you are looking for a fun recipe to treat your family and friends to this Halloween, look no further than this incredible snack mix for Halloween. It’s easy to make and everyone loves the salty sweet combination.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

Our Favorite Air Fryer Is 60% Off at Target Right Now

Score deals on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig coffee makers and more at the pre-Black Friday sale. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thanksgiving is over a month away, but according...
SHOPPING
princesspinkygirl.com

No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
RECIPES
EatingWell

Ina Garten Just Shared Her Thanksgiving Menu—and It Has Plenty of Make-Ahead Options

Whether you're a kitchen dweller who views Thanksgiving as the most important day of the year or just a casual home cook who contributes one or two dishes to the family potluck, the time to think about this year's menu is fast approaching. Thanksgiving's rich fall flavors are so wide-ranging—including everything from sage and garlic to cranberry and citrus—that there are infinite dishes to swap in and out of the lineup.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
SHOPPING
therecipecritic.com

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bars

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These pumpkin chocolate chip bars are the perfect fall treat! They bring in that classic pumpkin flavor with their soft and delicious texture and chocolaty taste. I bet you won’t be able to stop at just one!
RECIPES
BHG

Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough

There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
FOOD & DRINKS
simphome.com

How to Clean Filthy Smell from your Air

Studies show that spending too many hours sitting at a desk affects our mood and work performance. Smelling nice helps us feel better and get more done. The other side is also accurate. Your happiness and productivity may rise if you work in a pleasant environment. Are you prepared to...
LIFESTYLE
12tomatoes.com

Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

Baked Acorn Squash with Maple and Butter

Baked acorn squash recipe with maple butter – Roasted acorn squash is a flavorful, colorful, and nutritious side dish that goes with everything! You’ll love how easy it is to make this great vegetable option. Acorn squash is cut into cubes, then tossed with brown sugar, salt, and maple syrup, then speckled with butter and roasted to perfection for 25 to 35 minutes. An easy and festive side dish everyone will love. Enjoy!
RECIPES
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

