Pumpkin Pancakes to Welcome Autumn
The foods of fall usher in the season as surely as cool weather and sweaters – and both can be equally welcome! These pumpkin pancakes use easy pumpkin puree, complemented by fall spices and brown sugar, to start a seasonal morning off right. Or, heck, mix them up for brunch or even dinner. We won’t judge!
macaronikid.com
RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!
Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
Make the best kind of ice at home with $160 off a GE nugget ice maker
Yeah, you know that sweet, sweet crunchy nugget ice.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY HALLOWEEN SNACK MIX
Easy Halloween Snack Mix is a sweet & salty treat perfect for parties! You’ll need pretzels, chocolate & Chex cereal for this easy festive snack mix recipe!. If you are looking for a fun recipe to treat your family and friends to this Halloween, look no further than this incredible snack mix for Halloween. It’s easy to make and everyone loves the salty sweet combination.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Need something new for breakfast? Here is the secret to making pumpkin pancakes
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The morning crush is on. The alarm did not go off, so what happens? Breakfast gets skipped. By 10 a.m. all thoughts are on food, even a crust of bread sounds good. Nutritionists, doctors and,...
EatingWell
Our Favorite Air Fryer Is 60% Off at Target Right Now
Score deals on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig coffee makers and more at the pre-Black Friday sale. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thanksgiving is over a month away, but according...
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
princesspinkygirl.com
No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
EatingWell
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Thanksgiving Menu—and It Has Plenty of Make-Ahead Options
Whether you're a kitchen dweller who views Thanksgiving as the most important day of the year or just a casual home cook who contributes one or two dishes to the family potluck, the time to think about this year's menu is fast approaching. Thanksgiving's rich fall flavors are so wide-ranging—including everything from sage and garlic to cranberry and citrus—that there are infinite dishes to swap in and out of the lineup.
The Daily South
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
This charming 5-tier planter pot will add major cottagecore vibes to your home
Save 50% on a versatile pot that holds up to 20 small plants.
therecipecritic.com
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bars
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These pumpkin chocolate chip bars are the perfect fall treat! They bring in that classic pumpkin flavor with their soft and delicious texture and chocolaty taste. I bet you won’t be able to stop at just one!
BHG
Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough
There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
Get 2 stainless steel All-Clad pans for 30% off during Amazon's fall Prime Day
If you're ready for an investment pan, now's the time to purchase.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Save up to 40% on Crocs during Amazon's October Prime Day
From fur-lined clogs to comfy sandals, there are a dozen pairs of Crocs on sale through Oct. 12.
simphome.com
How to Clean Filthy Smell from your Air
Studies show that spending too many hours sitting at a desk affects our mood and work performance. Smelling nice helps us feel better and get more done. The other side is also accurate. Your happiness and productivity may rise if you work in a pleasant environment. Are you prepared to...
12tomatoes.com
Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
eatwell101.com
Baked Acorn Squash with Maple and Butter
Baked acorn squash recipe with maple butter – Roasted acorn squash is a flavorful, colorful, and nutritious side dish that goes with everything! You’ll love how easy it is to make this great vegetable option. Acorn squash is cut into cubes, then tossed with brown sugar, salt, and maple syrup, then speckled with butter and roasted to perfection for 25 to 35 minutes. An easy and festive side dish everyone will love. Enjoy!
Slow cooker pumpkin spice latte recipe
Use your crock pot to make pumpkin spice lattes in a large batch at home.
