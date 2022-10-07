Mandela Barnes has signaled support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE -- despite ad claiming otherwise

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Georgia, has run a campaign littered with false and misleading claims. Walker is once again facing questions about his truthfulness. The latest round of scrutiny was prompted by a report from The Daily Beast that the anti-abortion conservative had paid for a woman's abortion in 2009. CNN has not independently verified the story, and Walker has vehemently denied it.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO