Mandela Barnes has signaled support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE -- despite ad claiming otherwise

Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Exclusive: McConnell ignores Trump's attacks and says 'I have the votes' in quest to make history
It's become a throwaway line at former President Donald Trump's campaign rallies: GOP senators must boot Mitch McConnell from the leadership position he's held longer than any Republican in American history. But McConnell has a message. "I have the votes," the Senate GOP leader said bluntly, indicating he's locked down...
News Channel Nebraska
Five takeaways from Ohio's US Senate debate
The debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio's closer-than-expected Senate contest began with a testy exchange on the economy and quickly devolved from there into a contentious -- and at times personal -- clash. This race was not a contest Republicans believed would require as much...
News Channel Nebraska
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records "extraordinarily sensitive," the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a federal appeals...
News Channel Nebraska
FBI offered Christopher Steele $1 million to prove dossier claims, senior FBI analyst testifies
Shortly before the 2016 election, the FBI offered retired British spy Christopher Steele "up to $1 million" to prove the explosive allegations in his dossier about Donald Trump, a senior FBI analyst testified Tuesday. The cash offer was made during an overseas October 2016 meeting between Steele and several top...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Trump appeals judge's dismissal of his sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and ex-FBI officials over Russia probe
Former President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge's decision last month to dismiss his sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, several ex-FBI officials and more than two dozen other people and entities that he claims conspired to undermine his 2016 campaign by trying to vilify him with fabricated information tying him to Russia.
US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
U.S. officials say the Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia's invasion
News Channel Nebraska
Fact check: Herschel Walker's false and misleading recent claims
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Georgia, has run a campaign littered with false and misleading claims. Walker is once again facing questions about his truthfulness. The latest round of scrutiny was prompted by a report from The Daily Beast that the anti-abortion conservative had paid for a woman's abortion in 2009. CNN has not independently verified the story, and Walker has vehemently denied it.
News Channel Nebraska
Bacon, Vargas up abortion ante
The abortion issue continues to make noise in the Omaha race for Congress, neither side giving any ground. Following NCN's recent examination of the issue, Democrat Tony Vargas tweeted that Congressman Don Bacon's responses were quote, 'baffling." Team Bacon said our story made it official, that Vargas is for "abortion...
RELATED PEOPLE
News Channel Nebraska
Biden acknowledges a 'slight recession' is possible, even if he doesn't think it'll happen
President Joe Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that the prospect of a "slight recession" is possible but that he doesn't anticipate it -- even as experts are sounding the alarm about the future of the American and global economies. "I don't think there will be a recession. If...
First on CNN: Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge. Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images. US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge. Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images.
News Channel Nebraska
Jake Tapper to sit down with President Joe Biden Tuesday night 9 p.m. ET
Jake Tapper, CNN's chief Washington correspondent and anchor, is set to kick off his new show Tuesday evening by sitting down to speak with President Joe Biden. The interview is Biden's first with CNN since he took office in 2021. It will be taped in the afternoon before airing on "CNN Tonight With Jake Tapper."
Comments / 0