'Practice Without Pressure' helps patients with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO - A mother who saw the need to help patients with disabilities is bringing her model of care to San Antonio. Deb Jastrebski is the founder and president of Practice Without Pressure. She tells us many disabled patients are often physically held down or sedated for everything from dentist appointments and blood draws to haircuts or getting their nails done. Her organization teaches skills to patients with disabilities, caregivers and doctors to make it easier to undergo procedures.
SAPD Association fighting for its officers' mental health after suicides
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer tragically took his own life last week. It's the latest in a number of similar tragedies in the past few months. But officer suicides are a problem that's happening at police departments across the nation. We sat down with the president of...
Bexar County offering free mental health services amid mental health crisis in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - Nine out of ten adults believe there's a mental health crisis in the U.S., that's according to a recent poll. On World Mental Health Day, experts say it's time to erase stigma and raise awareness of these issues. But many Americans are not getting the help they...
Plasma donations rake in big bucks for those wanting extra cash
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - People have found creative ways to make some extra cash as the economy has taken it's toll on pocketbooks with rising inflation costs. A trend growing in popularity: plasma donation. Christa Dyer has never liked the poking and prodding that comes with getting shots. But when...
Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire
SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
H-E-B recalling mislabeled Tomato Basil Soup
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is recalling their 32-ounce Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup because it’s mislabeled as Meal Simple Beef Chili With Beans. The company that actually makes the soup, Bakkavor USA, says the mislabeled soup contains undeclared dairy (milk). So if you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy, you could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Advocates push for more catalytic converter regulations amid sharp rise in thefts
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across Texas, and now, advocates are calling for more legislative action. It's an issue we've been on top of for years. Now, we're learning two laws that went into effect in 2021 aimed at slowing the trend may not be working. One law...
SAWS to keep Stage 2 water restrictions in place despite EAA moving to Stage 4
SAN ANTONIO – While the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) has declared Stage 4 water restrictions, the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) said that its customers will remain at Stage 2 for the time being. In a press statement, SAWS officials said EAA announced Stage 4 restrictions based on Comal...
Massive mulch fire shuts down South Side road in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A massive mulch fire has shut down South Side Road in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South. Fire officials said that two large mulch piles were found...
'Every breath is a struggle,' Teen on life support after being shot by police officer
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times last week by a San Antonio Police officer while eating a hamburger with a female friend in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Oct....
Lawsuit ruling against Bexar County for lack of polling sites
A lawsuit was recently served to Bexar County and the County's Election office due to the lack of polling sites in the area. But this is not the first time, in 2020 the Texas Organizing Project, or TOP, filed and won the ruling. Just two years later, the county is...
REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who recently robbed a North Side smoke shop. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Super Nova Smoke Shop off West Avenue near Trudell Drive. Police said the suspect had two employees zip tie each...
Number of non-binary students in Maryland district soars by 582%, data shows
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (TND) — The largest public school system in Maryland saw a 582% increase in the number of students identifying as non-binary over two years, according to a snapshot of data shared by a district official. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) provides an intake form to students...
3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base
SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
Street artist 'Inti' paints first mural in Texas at new Rosario's restaurant
SAN ANTONIO - The finishing touches are being put on a new mural in Southtown. Rosario's restaurant commissioned internationally acclaimed street artist Inti to paint the wall of their newest location, expected to open later this year. Inti is known for his large-scale murals reflecting the colors and energy of...
New giant pumpkin record set in the US
HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA -- A pumpkin grown in Minnesota has won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. It's a US record, weighing in at 2,560 lbs. The pumpkin, dubbed "Maverick," was grown by Travis Gienger. Gienger credits his success with...
Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
San Antonio police seek help finding teen who has been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a teenager who they said has been missing for nearly a week. According to authorities, Saad Sasduldeen Wassef was last seen on Oct. 6 on the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Rd. Wassef is 6’0 tall, weighs 190 pounds, has...
Suspect stabs man, tosses lady's purse into river near Downtown McDonald's, police say
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person was stabbed overnight after police say a man was attacking pedestrians near a Downtown McDonald's. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the McDonald's on West Market Street and South Alamo Street. Police said an intoxicated man left a downtown bar and...
Traffic stop by Kerrville PD leads to drugs, a stolen gun, stolen checks and more
KERRVILLE, Texas - The Kerrville Police Department says a man from Spring Branch and a woman from Pennsylvania were arrested during a traffic stop along Sidney Baker. Police say the driver was identified as 32-year-old Cecilia Anne Keefer and the passenger was 26-year-old Aubrey Dale Friar II. The two were...
