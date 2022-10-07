ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

'Practice Without Pressure' helps patients with disabilities

SAN ANTONIO - A mother who saw the need to help patients with disabilities is bringing her model of care to San Antonio. Deb Jastrebski is the founder and president of Practice Without Pressure. She tells us many disabled patients are often physically held down or sedated for everything from dentist appointments and blood draws to haircuts or getting their nails done. Her organization teaches skills to patients with disabilities, caregivers and doctors to make it easier to undergo procedures.
Plasma donations rake in big bucks for those wanting extra cash

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - People have found creative ways to make some extra cash as the economy has taken it's toll on pocketbooks with rising inflation costs. A trend growing in popularity: plasma donation. Christa Dyer has never liked the poking and prodding that comes with getting shots. But when...
Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire

SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
H-E-B recalling mislabeled Tomato Basil Soup

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is recalling their 32-ounce Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup because it’s mislabeled as Meal Simple Beef Chili With Beans. The company that actually makes the soup, Bakkavor USA, says the mislabeled soup contains undeclared dairy (milk). So if you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy, you could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Massive mulch fire shuts down South Side road in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A massive mulch fire has shut down South Side Road in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South. Fire officials said that two large mulch piles were found...
Lawsuit ruling against Bexar County for lack of polling sites

A lawsuit was recently served to Bexar County and the County's Election office due to the lack of polling sites in the area. But this is not the first time, in 2020 the Texas Organizing Project, or TOP, filed and won the ruling. Just two years later, the county is...
3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base

SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
Street artist 'Inti' paints first mural in Texas at new Rosario's restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - The finishing touches are being put on a new mural in Southtown. Rosario's restaurant commissioned internationally acclaimed street artist Inti to paint the wall of their newest location, expected to open later this year. Inti is known for his large-scale murals reflecting the colors and energy of...
New giant pumpkin record set in the US

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA -- A pumpkin grown in Minnesota has won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. It's a US record, weighing in at 2,560 lbs. The pumpkin, dubbed "Maverick," was grown by Travis Gienger. Gienger credits his success with...
Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
LIVE OAK, TX

