ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

How much will Illinois residents be paid in lawsuit against Google? Here’s what we know

By Jim Hagerty
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hzHj_0iQOChBA00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents who were approved to receive payments in the $100 million class-action lawsuit against tech giant Google will receive up to $150 each when checks start getting cut.

Payments are expected by the end of the year.

The suit accuses Google of using a face regrouping tool in the Google Photos app to sort photographs without user consent, violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).

“Google failed to obtain consent from anyone when it introduced its facial recognition technology,” the lawsuit states. “Not only do the actions of Google fly in the face of FTC guidelines, they also violate the privacy rights of individuals appearing in photos uploaded to Google Photos in Illinois.”

A federal judge approved a settlement in the case last month.

Class-action members who appeared in a photo in the Google Photos app between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, were eligible for payment.

“The Google Photos app, which comes pre-installed on all Google Droid devices, is set by default to automatically upload all photos taken by the Droid device user to the cloud-based Google Photos service,” the complaint continues. “Users can also connect other devices to Google Photos to upload and access photos on the cloud-based service.”

The lawsuit claims that unbeknownst to the average consumer, Google’s proprietary facial recognition technology scans all photos uploaded to the cloud-based Google Photos for faces, extracts geometric data relating to the unique points and contours— biometric identifiers—of each face, and then uses that data to create and store a template of each face, all without ever informing anyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 9

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois advocates call to reinstate parental notice abortion law

(WTVO) — Anti-abortion advocates are calling on Illinois to reinstate the parental notice of abortion law. The law required doctors to notify the parent of a minor seeking abortion care. Doctors were required to contact a pregnant minor’s parents 48 hours before performing an abortion before the “Parental Notification Act” was repealed. Minors seeking abortion […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Google Photos#Class Action Lawsuit#Google Droid
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

A city in Illinois ranks #1 for Mental Wellness

Taking care of your mental health and your mental wellness is more important than ever before. Your mental wellness can be greatly affected by where you live and your surroundings. That's why it is exciting to see that the number 1 city in the US for mental wellness is right here in the Land of Lincoln.
NAPERVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
wmay.com

AFSCME Files Grievance Over Retiree Health Care Changes

The largest state employees’ union has filed a grievance over a plan to limit health care coverage options for Illinois state government retirees. The state recently announced that it would put all retirees under a single plan operated by Aetna, eliminating an HMO option. AFSCME Council 31 says while it has filed the grievance, it continues to work with the state in hopes of ensuring quality health care options for retirees.
ILLINOIS STATE
Essence

Largest Guaranteed Income Program Launched In Illinois

The county will send up to 3,250 eligible residents $500 a month in cash assistance for two years. A new pilot program in Illinois’ largest county–the second largest in the country–will provide some residents guaranteed income as the state works to even out the economic recovery for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
COOK COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy