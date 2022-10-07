Read full article on original website
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
Renaissance Festival fixes traffic issues after years of complaints
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the Renaissance Festival’s 29th year in business and fans were out in full force for the first full Saturday of the event. Last year, neighbors complained of massive traffic and long wait times. Producer Jeffery Siegel says that’s something that won’t happen this season.
Power outage affects 600 customers, West Charlotte High School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Around 600 customers, including West Charlotte High School, were without power Monday morning, according to officials. The Duke Energy outage map showed the outage was affecting 603 customers in an area around I-85 and Beatties Ford Road. Officials said the outage was due to a vehicle damaging power equipment. […]
Heavy traffic at Charlotte Douglas leads to significant delays
CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over massive traffic slowdowns Friday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. At around 4:30 p.m., long lines could be seen on the lower-level roadway. Airport officials are advising people to arrive at least two hours before their departure time due to significant delays....
Buyer beware: Watch out for flood-damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — Vehicles flooded during Hurricane Ian may be making their way to the Charlotte area soon. According to CARFAX, North Carolina is No. 6 in the country for having the most flood-damaged vehicles. The company estimates more than 15,000 from past storms are currently in the state. CARFAX...
North Carolina Dad Dies in Avoidable Tragedy After Driving on Bridge to Nowhere
North Carolina dad of two, Philip Paxson, died after traveling over a bridge already destroyed nearly a decade ago. His family called the accident an avoidable tragedy. The victim was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, when he crossed the bridge on September 30. According to a news release shared by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) with TODAY, officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on October 1.
Carolina BalloonFest Taking Flight Near Charlotte
The Carolina BalloonFest will take flight this month in Statesville.
‘Full-blown SWAT deployment’ underway at Vale home, officials say
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement departments are on scene in Vale at what officers are calling a “full-blown SWAT deployment.”. Officers told WBTV they were originally called out to a home off Keeneland Trail for a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. When they arrived, a woman was found to be inside the home but would not come out. One person was able to leave the house.
Student Dies After Being Hit By A Bus Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson & Wales University has released a statement after a 19-year-old student was hit and killed by a bus in Uptown. “Johnson & Wales University grieves the loss of Charlotte Campus sophomore Marielena Vazquez, who will always be remembered as Destiny to her family and friends. A Baking & Pastry Arts major scheduled to graduate in May 2023, she was a warm and caring student who excelled in both her labs and academics. We share our deepest condolences and stand united with Marielena’s family. Additional counseling services have been made available to our JWU community.”
Swimming Advisory issued after 900 gallons of sewage possibly spilled into part of Lake Norman
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health officials issued a Swimming Advisory Sunday for an area of Lake Norman in Lincoln County after around 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into the water. Officials said a wastewater spill happened Sunday due to a sewer forcemain break. The...
Teen Dead After Alexander County Dirt Bike Crash
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old is dead after a crash on Barrett Mountain Road. On October 9th, just after 4 p.m., troopers arrived at Barrett Mountain Road for a serious crash. They say Skylar Chapman, 13, was driving a dirt bike, crossed...
1 dead, 3 hospitalized when fire rips through northeast Charlotte home, firefighters say
CHARLOTTE — Flames tore through a northeast Charlotte home Monday night trapping and killing a military veteran, who was in a wheelchair due to Parkinson’s disease. A Charlotte Fire Department spokesperson told Channel 9 that eight people were inside the house, including three adults and five children. The...
Boy, 13, dies after dirt bike hits truck head-on in Alexander County, troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy died after he collided with a pickup truck in Alexander County over the weekend, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers went to Barrett Mountain Road, west of Highway 16, around 4 p.m. Sunday for a serious crash. They discovered the dirt bike was heading south on Barrett Mountain Road when it drove over the center line, colliding head-on with a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup truck heading north.
Woman Dead After Lincoln County Crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman has died after a crash between her car and a dump truck. On October 10th, around 11 a.m., troopers were sent to an accident at the intersection of Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road.
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Tractors, trucks test their strength at annual pull
High-powered tractors and trucks will test their strength at the second annual Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina-Hickory American Legion Fair Association Truck and Tractor Pull set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Complementing the pull, the fourth annual Foothills Antique Power Association Show and...
Woman arrested after ‘full-blown SWAT deployment’ at Vale home, officials say
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 minutes ago. The fire took...
Students mourn the loss of Johnson & Wales classmate killed by coach bus
CMPD says they've charged the bus driver, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.
Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
NC man dies after GPS sends him to bridge that was washed away in 2013
HICKORY, N.C. — A North Carolina man died last week when his GPS guided him to a bridge that had been washed out nine years ago, his family said. Philip John Paxson, 47, of Hickory, died Sept. 30 as he was returning home after his daughter’s ninth birthday party, WSOC-TV reported.
