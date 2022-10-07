ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Renaissance Festival fixes traffic issues after years of complaints

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the Renaissance Festival’s 29th year in business and fans were out in full force for the first full Saturday of the event. Last year, neighbors complained of massive traffic and long wait times. Producer Jeffery Siegel says that’s something that won’t happen this season.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Power outage affects 600 customers, West Charlotte High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Around 600 customers, including West Charlotte High School, were without power Monday morning, according to officials. The Duke Energy outage map showed the outage was affecting 603 customers in an area around I-85 and Beatties Ford Road. Officials said the outage was due to a vehicle damaging power equipment. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
parentherald.com

North Carolina Dad Dies in Avoidable Tragedy After Driving on Bridge to Nowhere

North Carolina dad of two, Philip Paxson, died after traveling over a bridge already destroyed nearly a decade ago. His family called the accident an avoidable tragedy. The victim was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, when he crossed the bridge on September 30. According to a news release shared by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) with TODAY, officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on October 1.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

‘Full-blown SWAT deployment’ underway at Vale home, officials say

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement departments are on scene in Vale at what officers are calling a “full-blown SWAT deployment.”. Officers told WBTV they were originally called out to a home off Keeneland Trail for a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. When they arrived, a woman was found to be inside the home but would not come out. One person was able to leave the house.
VALE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Student Dies After Being Hit By A Bus Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson & Wales University has released a statement after a 19-year-old student was hit and killed by a bus in Uptown. “Johnson & Wales University grieves the loss of Charlotte Campus sophomore Marielena Vazquez, who will always be remembered as Destiny to her family and friends. A Baking & Pastry Arts major scheduled to graduate in May 2023, she was a warm and caring student who excelled in both her labs and academics. We share our deepest condolences and stand united with Marielena’s family. Additional counseling services have been made available to our JWU community.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Teen Dead After Alexander County Dirt Bike Crash

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old is dead after a crash on Barrett Mountain Road. On October 9th, just after 4 p.m., troopers arrived at Barrett Mountain Road for a serious crash. They say Skylar Chapman, 13, was driving a dirt bike, crossed...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Boy, 13, dies after dirt bike hits truck head-on in Alexander County, troopers say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy died after he collided with a pickup truck in Alexander County over the weekend, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers went to Barrett Mountain Road, west of Highway 16, around 4 p.m. Sunday for a serious crash. They discovered the dirt bike was heading south on Barrett Mountain Road when it drove over the center line, colliding head-on with a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup truck heading north.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Dead After Lincoln County Crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman has died after a crash between her car and a dump truck. On October 10th, around 11 a.m., troopers were sent to an accident at the intersection of Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Tractors, trucks test their strength at annual pull

High-powered tractors and trucks will test their strength at the second annual Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina-Hickory American Legion Fair Association Truck and Tractor Pull set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Complementing the pull, the fourth annual Foothills Antique Power Association Show and...
NEWTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

