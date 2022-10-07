ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for hitting 88-year-old mother

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jacqueline Wimberly Bivens, 59, was arrested last night after a caregiver said she hit her 88-year-old mother several times. A woman who is employed as a caregiver for the victim, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, called law enforcement to report an incident on September 26. The caller said she entered the home and called out but received no response. She said that after she set down her belongings, she heard cries and yells for help from the back of the house and then heard a slapping sound. She said she opened the door to the victim’s bedroom and saw Bivens hit the victim’s arm with an open hand. Another relative was also present, reportedly holding the victim’s arms over her head and keeping her pinned to the bed. The two women were in the process of bathing the victim.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man indicted by Grand Jury for June murder in Holly Heights

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Fall Term Grand Jury returned a True Bill yesterday indicting Michael Gregory Davis, 35, in the shooting death of Calvin Woodard on June 11, 2022, in Holly Heights. On June 11, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that a person had...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for ramming ASO vehicles, punching K-9

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew David Pigon Cornish, 23, was arrested early yesterday morning and charged with eight offenses after allegedly fleeing from deputies, ramming two Alachua County Sheriff’s Office cars, and punching a K-9. A deputy saw a truck “accelerating, tailgating and weaving” past other cars in the 5800 block of SW Archer Road at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning; the deputy estimated that the truck was traveling at about 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver of the truck was later identified as Cornish.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of choking woman after argument turns physical

A 34-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman during an argument that became physical. On Saturday, October 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Alvin Kristopher Tuggerson who stated that the victim bit him on the hand and wrist during a physical altercation.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD reports six shootings in six days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In the last six days (since October 4), there have been six reported incidents of gun violence in the City of Gainesville. Four out of the six were drive-by shootings and likely related. Two neighbors were struck by the gunfire. In one instance, GPD Officers were in the area increasing patrols when the shooting occurred. Below is a recap of each incident. GPD is actively investigating each crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD Detectives at 352-393-7670, or you can remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrime.tv. GPD urges our neighbors to report all instances of gun violence and proposed violence observed on social media.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City shooting injures two

Two males were shot in Lake City on Saturday night in a gunfire incident that spanned three blocks along SE Avalon Avenue. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched at 6:23 p.m. to SE Dade Street to the report of gunshots. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by LCPD communications officers that two persons shot were being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Some officers diverted to the hospital to meet the victims while other officers continued to the shooting scene.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in connection with stolen U-Haul and burglary of occupied apartment; one is on probation, and the other was on pre-trial release

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyquane Sendrell Elmore, 30, and Lee Antwan Williams, 29, were arrested yesterday after Gainesville Police Department officers tracked two suspects from a stolen U-haul truck at Canopy Apartments. The incident began when an officer got an alert about a stolen U-Haul truck and saw the truck...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man on probation for rape of 14-year-old charged with attempted murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gene Davon Hunt, 19, was arrested early this morning and charged with attempted first-degree homicide after his alleged involvement in a shooting related to a feud over a co-defendant’s former relationship with the victim. Hunt was on probation after pleading to a lesser charge following his arrest for the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Missing child from Ocala in danger

According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
OCALA, FL

