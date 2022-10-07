Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for hitting 88-year-old mother
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jacqueline Wimberly Bivens, 59, was arrested last night after a caregiver said she hit her 88-year-old mother several times. A woman who is employed as a caregiver for the victim, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, called law enforcement to report an incident on September 26. The caller said she entered the home and called out but received no response. She said that after she set down her belongings, she heard cries and yells for help from the back of the house and then heard a slapping sound. She said she opened the door to the victim’s bedroom and saw Bivens hit the victim’s arm with an open hand. Another relative was also present, reportedly holding the victim’s arms over her head and keeping her pinned to the bed. The two women were in the process of bathing the victim.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man indicted by Grand Jury for June murder in Holly Heights
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Fall Term Grand Jury returned a True Bill yesterday indicting Michael Gregory Davis, 35, in the shooting death of Calvin Woodard on June 11, 2022, in Holly Heights. On June 11, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that a person had...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for ramming ASO vehicles, punching K-9
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew David Pigon Cornish, 23, was arrested early yesterday morning and charged with eight offenses after allegedly fleeing from deputies, ramming two Alachua County Sheriff’s Office cars, and punching a K-9. A deputy saw a truck “accelerating, tailgating and weaving” past other cars in the 5800 block of SW Archer Road at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning; the deputy estimated that the truck was traveling at about 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver of the truck was later identified as Cornish.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of choking woman after argument turns physical
A 34-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman during an argument that became physical. On Saturday, October 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Alvin Kristopher Tuggerson who stated that the victim bit him on the hand and wrist during a physical altercation.
WCJB
“I’ve got to get out of here”: Gainesville residents react to six shootings in six days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating six shootings within the past six days. “It’s one thing for them to be out here killing each other, but it’s another thing when one of these stray bullets hits one of these babies,” said Barbara Flanders.
villages-news.com
Couple who refused to pay hotel’s pet fee jailed after dogs found near heat exhaustion
A couple who refused to pay a local hotel’s pet fee were arrested after their dogs were found near heat exhaustion. Lady Lake police were called shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday to the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to investigate an animal cruelty complaint. Officers found...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD reports six shootings in six days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In the last six days (since October 4), there have been six reported incidents of gun violence in the City of Gainesville. Four out of the six were drive-by shootings and likely related. Two neighbors were struck by the gunfire. In one instance, GPD Officers were in the area increasing patrols when the shooting occurred. Below is a recap of each incident. GPD is actively investigating each crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD Detectives at 352-393-7670, or you can remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrime.tv. GPD urges our neighbors to report all instances of gun violence and proposed violence observed on social media.
Orange Park man arrested for shooting at vehicle along Blanding Boulevard, deputies say
An Orange Park man faces two counts of aggravated battery after shooting his weapon into a vehicle on Blanding Blvd.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies said the man shot at another vehicle along Blanding Boulevard.
Orange Park man arrested after punching deputy in the face, deputies say
An Orange Park man faces charges after punching a deputy in the face to resist arrest.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested Thursday after he punched a female deputy in the face, deputies said.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City shooting injures two
Two males were shot in Lake City on Saturday night in a gunfire incident that spanned three blocks along SE Avalon Avenue. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched at 6:23 p.m. to SE Dade Street to the report of gunshots. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by LCPD communications officers that two persons shot were being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Some officers diverted to the hospital to meet the victims while other officers continued to the shooting scene.
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff says report of armed subject at Eastside High School was false alarm
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announced over Twitter that deputies responded today to a report of an armed subject at Eastside High School and determined that the report was false. The Sheriff’s Office says that similar reports have been received by agencies in other...
WCJB
Alachua County man indicted for June shooting that left one dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Grand Jury indicted a man on a first-degree murder charge for a shooting in Alachua County over the summer. Prosecutors say Michael Davis, 35, shot and killed Calvin Woodard. On June 11th, deputies responded to 69th street, where they found Woodard with a gunshot wound...
Mother testifies in gruesome Putnam County murder trial, suspect faces death penalty
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Day one of the trial against Mark Wilson started in Putnam County Tuesday after it was pushed back a day because of a conflict with a juror. Robert Baker, 12, and his brother Tayten, 14, were murdered in their Melrose home on Aug. 26, 2020.
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in connection with stolen U-Haul and burglary of occupied apartment; one is on probation, and the other was on pre-trial release
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyquane Sendrell Elmore, 30, and Lee Antwan Williams, 29, were arrested yesterday after Gainesville Police Department officers tracked two suspects from a stolen U-haul truck at Canopy Apartments. The incident began when an officer got an alert about a stolen U-Haul truck and saw the truck...
Middleburg woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine, deputies say
A Middleburg woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine Sunday. She is now booked into Clay County Jail.Getty Images. A Middleburg woman was arrested Sunday for possession of methamphetamine, deputies said.
WCJB
Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation for rape of 14-year-old charged with attempted murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gene Davon Hunt, 19, was arrested early this morning and charged with attempted first-degree homicide after his alleged involvement in a shooting related to a feud over a co-defendant’s former relationship with the victim. Hunt was on probation after pleading to a lesser charge following his arrest for the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
mycbs4.com
Missing child from Ocala in danger
According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after suspicious activity at Circle K on Historic Side of The Villages
A man and a woman were arrested after a law enforcement officer spotted what appeared to be suspicious activity at the Circle K gas station/convenience store on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer was watching this past Tuesday night as 44-year-old Jason Mehlech Hering of Summerfield parked at...
alachuachronicle.com
Marion County man arrested after blood drive employees alert officials to his relationship with a 15-year-old girl
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Weston J. Willis, 30, was arrested yesterday and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior after blood drive employees called law enforcement about his relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Willis and the 15-year-old were at Bass Pro Shop yesterday and decided to give blood at a...
