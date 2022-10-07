Read full article on original website
Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral
After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
Mike Tomlin uses perfect one-liner to describe how bad Bills beat his Steelers
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills pulled their starters in the fourth quarter of a 38-3 blowout win at home on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s defense couldn’t stop Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense and his offense, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, were shut down by the Bills’ no. 1-ranked overall defense.
Browns part ways with veteran quarterback
The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen from the practice squad.
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't pleased with his staff.
ESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett calls out low hit after loss: 'Felt like he went after my knee'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Searching for somewhere to throw the ball late in the fourth quarter during Sunday's 38-3 loss, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett scrambled toward the sideline at Highmark Stadium with Buffalo Bills defender Shaq Lawson hot in pursuit. As the rookie quarterback got rid of the ball,...
Bills fans disappointed in lack of 1 p.m. ET Sunday home games?
With the success of the Buffalo Bills over the last few seasons, it has seen the team playing in different time slots during the year. Are more Bills fans disappointed with the lack of 1 p.m. ET games on Sundays this season? Read more here:
Lions Safety Saivion Smith Taken Off Field in Ambulance After Suffering Leg Injury
VIDEO: Saivion Smith's leg injury.
Bills vs. Steelers: Josh Allen on Pace For History?
The Buffalo Bills jumped out to an early lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers, contrasting their more recent comeback efforts.
Steelers vs. Bills: What they're saying in Buffalo after rout
Not much to say in Buffalo. The Bills are looking to a premier matchup next week with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers? A mere speed bump. If that. “Bring on coach Andy Reid and his keep-defenses-guessing play-calling,” wrote Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “Can we please, please, please get more drama than the snooze-fest against the Steelers, who answered being the largest underdog of the Mike Tomlin Era by suffering the franchise’s worst loss since 1989?”
Fans In Buffalo Love This Stefon Diggs And Daughter VIDEO
The Buffalo Bills are celebrating another win after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 in front of a home crowd in Orchard Park. The breezy, but dry, day made for a perfect day for football and the fans showed up ready to cheer on their team!. The Buffalo Bills have a...
Lions CB Saivion Smith taken to hospital after collapsing on field against Patriots
Another scary football moment. This one happened Sunday in Foxborough as the Detroit Lions visited the New England Patriots. Saivion Smith falls to the turf and suffers what the team says is a neck injury. An ambulance came onto the field and the second-year CB from Alabama was taken to...
atozsports.com
Sean McDermott receives unforgettable gift after passing legendary coach
The Buffalo Bills and Sean McDermott were able to accomplish something that young Bills’ fans never thought was possible. Specifically, McDermott passed Marv Levy with the highest winning percentage by a coach in Bills’ history. McDermott surpassed the legendary coach after the Bills’ dominant 38-3 victory over the...
With Buffalo Bills football as his emotional center, Eric Wood looks to ‘Tackle What’s Next’
The foreword of Eric Wood's new book was written by Bills coach Sean McDermott.
Augusta Free Press
Josh Allen has career day, leading Buffalo Bills to 38-3 romp over Pittsburgh Steelers
Highmark Stadium in Buffalo proved to be a house of horrors for Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a career day, throwing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns as part of a 38-3 dismantling of the Steelers. Allen threw for 348 yards and the four scores...
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Suffers Back Injury vs. Bills
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of Week 5 as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. At the end of the first quarter, Steelers defensive end Larry Ogunjobi was seen walking to the locker room with trainers. He started the game but did not play the final series of the first quarter.
WKBW-TV
Juvenile tackled by security after running onto field during Bucs game
TAMPA, Fla. — For the second time in a week, someone ran out onto the field during an NFL game and was tackled by security. On Sunday, during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the Associated Press reported that a boy ran onto the field during the second quarter as the team was lining up for a conversion against the Atlanta Falcons before he was taken down by security.
ESPN
Allen picks apart Steelers secondary in Bills' 38-3 win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- — Josh Allen made a mental note after seeing receiver Gabe Davis have a bounce in his step a day earlier during the Buffalo Bills' final walk-through session before facing the Steelers. Perhaps, the quarterback hoped, Davis was finally over any lingering issues of an...
Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills
The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have two defensive starters on the field against the Bills.
Top photos from the Bills' 38-3 win over the Steelers
Check out some of the best photos and images taken from the Buffalo Bills’ 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5:`
WKBW-TV
Bills power through Steelers, 38-3
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WKBW) — The first catch of the game was scary to watch Taiwan Jones hiccup his first kick return of the season. However, just when it looks to be going nowhere, the Bills reminded Highmark why they are the number one 3rd down team in the league.
