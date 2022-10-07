ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral

After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
Steelers vs. Bills: What they're saying in Buffalo after rout

Not much to say in Buffalo. The Bills are looking to a premier matchup next week with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers? A mere speed bump. If that. “Bring on coach Andy Reid and his keep-defenses-guessing play-calling,” wrote Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “Can we please, please, please get more drama than the snooze-fest against the Steelers, who answered being the largest underdog of the Mike Tomlin Era by suffering the franchise’s worst loss since 1989?”
Sean McDermott receives unforgettable gift after passing legendary coach

The Buffalo Bills and Sean McDermott were able to accomplish something that young Bills’ fans never thought was possible. Specifically, McDermott passed Marv Levy with the highest winning percentage by a coach in Bills’ history. McDermott surpassed the legendary coach after the Bills’ dominant 38-3 victory over the...
Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Suffers Back Injury vs. Bills

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of Week 5 as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. At the end of the first quarter, Steelers defensive end Larry Ogunjobi was seen walking to the locker room with trainers. He started the game but did not play the final series of the first quarter.
Juvenile tackled by security after running onto field during Bucs game

TAMPA, Fla. — For the second time in a week, someone ran out onto the field during an NFL game and was tackled by security. On Sunday, during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the Associated Press reported that a boy ran onto the field during the second quarter as the team was lining up for a conversion against the Atlanta Falcons before he was taken down by security.
Allen picks apart Steelers secondary in Bills' 38-3 win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- — Josh Allen made a mental note after seeing receiver Gabe Davis have a bounce in his step a day earlier during the Buffalo Bills' final walk-through session before facing the Steelers. Perhaps, the quarterback hoped, Davis was finally over any lingering issues of an...
Bills power through Steelers, 38-3

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WKBW) — The first catch of the game was scary to watch Taiwan Jones hiccup his first kick return of the season. However, just when it looks to be going nowhere, the Bills reminded Highmark why they are the number one 3rd down team in the league.
