ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard. Police said the shooting...
LAKEWOOD, CO
David Heitz

Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighbors

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council discussed last week new rules for reporting noisy neighbors. Councilmember Juan Marcano sponsored the item at the Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment Policy Committee. He said constituents have complained about noisy parties that police don’t always have time to respond to. His goal is to find a way for residents to have recourse for noisy neighbors without contacting police.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Westword

A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern

I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Center#Healthone
Colorado Newsline

First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless cut the ribbon Thursday on a first-of-its-kind mixed-use facility providing housing and health care services under one roof for those experiencing homelessness in Colorado. The Renaissance Legacy Lofts and the newly titled John Parvensky Stout Street Recuperative Care Center, located on California Street in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, includes […] The post First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
washparkprofile.com

Inside Jeffco Kids First, and Ganahl's furor over students

What I want is for people to stop demonizing our kids. That’s what I feel like has been happening, that in objecting to and playing some of these identity politics, our kids hear this language … and they don’t understand why people hate them.”. Over the summer,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Associated Press

Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said. The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before the attack, bouncers outside the Rock Rest Lodge broke up an altercation between the two suspects and some of the victims, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects got into the pickup, backed out of a parking spot in front of the bar and intentionally drove into victims including bar employees, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found a man who was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were taken to a local hospital and three people sustained minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
9NEWS

Police investigating homicide at Denver apartment

DENVER — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver Saturday afternoon. Police said they were called to the apartment in the 1200-block of Logan Street around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. They said Sunday morning that they are investigating the man's death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy