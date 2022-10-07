Taryn Manning, of ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ talks new comedy role
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Taryn Manning, known for her role as Pennsatucky in the series “Orange Is the New Black,” tested her comedy chops in her new role.
Manning plays Darlene in the new comedy “Bromates.” She joined New York Living on Friday to talk about the movie. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
“I play lots of downtrodden, disparaged characters,” Manning said. “I love comedy, and now I’m switching it up. Why not?”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0