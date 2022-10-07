Luka Doncic has heard all the MVP conversations involving his name, and while he appreciates it, the Dallas Mavericks star knows very well he needs to put in the work. In an interview with Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic was asked about being in the MVP conversation again–which has been the case ever since his second year in the league when he fully took over the Mavs.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO