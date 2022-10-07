ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced

The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight

Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole

Few retired players maintain as much clout with fan bases of their former team than Stephen Jackson does with the Golden State Warriors. Just because Captain Jack is a Bay Area legend, though, hardly meant Mary Babers-Green was going to let his take on her son’s vicious punch to Jordan Poole stand unchallenged. The result […] The post Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green

Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reveals plan for Klay Thompson’s final ramp up toward regular season

Lost amid the ongoing controversy of Draymond Green’s vicious punch to Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice last week has been the status of Klay Thompson. The veteran sharpshooter has yet to take the floor in the preseason despite enjoying his first healthy summer since 2018, apparently entering training camp needing to pass certain […] The post Steve Kerr reveals plan for Klay Thompson’s final ramp up toward regular season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘That’s a line you don’t cross’: Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets brutally frank on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight

Apparently, Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley guested on Draymond Green’s podcast hours before the Golden State Warriors veteran ended up punching Jordan Poole during practice. Beverley came in late for his guest appearance on the podcast and he had another engagement afterward. As it turns out, the fact that Pat Bev was rushing throughout […] The post ‘That’s a line you don’t cross’: Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets brutally frank on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr clarifies Andre Iguodala’s status for regular season opener vs. Lakers

It’s no secret that Andre Iguodala had basically retired before being coaxed back into playing one more season with the Golden State Warriors less than a week before training camp tipped off in late September. As a result, it should come as no surprise that the 38-year-old will start his NBA swan song wearing street […] The post Steve Kerr clarifies Andre Iguodala’s status for regular season opener vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ ex-teammate drops truth bomb on Lakers’ doubters

When it comes to the true contenders, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely been written off next season. But at least one of LeBron James former teammates believes most people are sleeping on them too much. Iman Shumpert, who played with LeBron on the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers title team, was vocal on a recent appearance […] The post LeBron James’ ex-teammate drops truth bomb on Lakers’ doubters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Celtics star Jayson Tatum flexes clutch gene on stage at Jack Harlow concert

Jack Harlow’s concert tour made its stop in Boston on Monday and there was one particular Boston Celtics superstar that was in attendance. Jayson Tatum was in the building to watch the show, and unsurprisingly, the rapper had to call him on stage — to the delight of the capacity crowd in attendance. Harlow’s stage […] The post WATCH: Celtics star Jayson Tatum flexes clutch gene on stage at Jack Harlow concert appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic issues bold challenge to himself amid MVP talks

Luka Doncic has heard all the MVP conversations involving his name, and while he appreciates it, the Dallas Mavericks star knows very well he needs to put in the work. In an interview with Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic was asked about being in the MVP conversation again–which has been the case ever since his second year in the league when he fully took over the Mavs.
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball gets brutal ankle injury update right before 2022-23 Hornets season

Charlotte Hornets fans aren’t going to want to hear this update on LaMelo Ball, who sustained an ankle injury during Monday night’s preseason loss to the Washington Wizards. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and the team’s PR account on Twitter, LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is […] The post LaMelo Ball gets brutal ankle injury update right before 2022-23 Hornets season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Paolo Banchero’s true feelings on adjustment from college to NBA

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is already getting used to the NBA after a fantastic season at Duke, where he ended up being the number one overall pick in the 2022 draft. One of the reasons Banchero was top dog is because of his versatile skill set and physicality. While he’s going through some learning […] The post Paolo Banchero’s true feelings on adjustment from college to NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Nets coach Steve Nash gets brutally honest on lowering expectations for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is expected to make a significant impact on the Brooklyn Nets this coming season. However, after being forced to sit out the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, even Nets head coach Steve Nash is keeping his expectations in check — at least in the interim. Coach Nash recently revealed that the Nets […] The post Nets coach Steve Nash gets brutally honest on lowering expectations for Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
