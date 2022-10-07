ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

Valero Energy has a playbook that should let it keep delivering market-beating returns. Even with slow revenue growth ahead, Verizon's yield is hard to pass up. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has shown itself to be an adept retail property operator, even in a challenging environment. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Digital Realty Trust, Howard Hughes Corporation, and Ally Financial are all down sharply from the highs. Despite the overall pessimism, there’s a lot to like about all three of these companies. Patient investors who buy these now could see market-beating returns over the long run. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October

Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Safe Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Chipotle and Waste Management have both proven to be market-beating stocks. This outperformance is due to each company’s strong advantages. The safety that comes with these stocks will likely remain for the long haul. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Jeans#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wells Fargo
Motley Fool

These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

Companies that can deliver high returns over long periods can make investors a lot of money. While it's difficult to predict the future, several companies have lots of growth lined up. That puts them in an excellent position to triple their investors' money in the next 10 years. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar

Bowlero is an under-the-radar growth stock that grew full-year revenue by an explosive 130% this year. Floor & Decor is growing profitably and expanding its store count. Dutch Bros is in the early innings of its ambitious expansion plans. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Etsy and Pinterest both have businesses that may intrigue long-term investors. Etsy distinguishes itself from e-commerce rivals by offering unique, handmade items. Pinterest's platform helps users gain inspiration for purchases they are looking to make. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Have $2,000? 2 Market Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy

While it's probably safer to bet on a crash not happening on any given day, it pays to be prepared. Pfizer's massive collection of drugs isn't in any danger of being made irrelevant. AstraZeneca's slew of upcoming and recent product launches make it very likely to keep growing. You’re reading...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

Another analyst sees mounting pressure on revenue in the near term. Slowing demand for graphics processors and restrictions in China are expected to weigh on Nvidia in the near term. The company is launching its new RTX 40 series this month but has to clear excess inventory, which is hurting...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Dividend Aristocrat With a 6% Yield Is a Screaming Bargain Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investors are understandably worried. The economy is facing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

These dividend stocks all offer above-average dividend yields. Even better, they should continue growing their dividend payments in the future. Because of that, they should help me achieve my passive income goal faster. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Applied Materials Stock Got Mashed on Monday

A new round of chip export curbs is hitting the semiconductor industry hard. Applied Materials is an important supplier of chipmaking technology. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks Defying the Bear Market

The bear market is shredding stocks, but not all companies are equally affected. Veru will soon report Entadfi sales and is also awaiting approval of sabizabulin. AbbVie keeps expanding potential markets for its immunology drug portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why T-Mobile Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market

Telecom stocks were showing relative strength earlier this morning. T-Mobile is up 19% year to date, significantly outperforming the market indexes. The market is worried about a rising U.S. dollar and interest rates, but T-Mobile is immune to these headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Why Affimed Stock Plummeted by Over 16% Today

One analyst weighs in with a bleak new take on the biotech. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Joby Aviation Stock Is Flying High Today

Joby and Delta Air Lines announced a partnership that includes Delta investing at least $60 million in the start-up. Joby's air taxis will be integrated into Delta's network in five large markets. The deal provides Joby credibility and capital, but this stock will only be a successful long-term investment if...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy