Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years
Valero Energy has a playbook that should let it keep delivering market-beating returns. Even with slow revenue growth ahead, Verizon's yield is hard to pass up. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has shown itself to be an adept retail property operator, even in a challenging environment.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Berkshire operates in many industries, including mortgages, energy, and insurance. Both classes of Berkshire Hathaway shares have a reputation for beating the market over a long history.
Motley Fool
3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now
Digital Realty Trust, Howard Hughes Corporation, and Ally Financial are all down sharply from the highs. Despite the overall pessimism, there's a lot to like about all three of these companies. Patient investors who buy these now could see market-beating returns over the long run.
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October
Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth.
Motley Fool
2 Safe Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Chipotle and Waste Management have both proven to be market-beating stocks. This outperformance is due to each company's strong advantages. The safety that comes with these stocks will likely remain for the long haul.
Motley Fool
These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade
Companies that can deliver high returns over long periods can make investors a lot of money. While it's difficult to predict the future, several companies have lots of growth lined up. That puts them in an excellent position to triple their investors' money in the next 10 years.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar
Bowlero is an under-the-radar growth stock that grew full-year revenue by an explosive 130% this year. Floor & Decor is growing profitably and expanding its store count. Dutch Bros is in the early innings of its ambitious expansion plans.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Etsy and Pinterest both have businesses that may intrigue long-term investors. Etsy distinguishes itself from e-commerce rivals by offering unique, handmade items. Pinterest's platform helps users gain inspiration for purchases they are looking to make.
Motley Fool
Have $2,000? 2 Market Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy
While it's probably safer to bet on a crash not happening on any given day, it pays to be prepared. Pfizer's massive collection of drugs isn't in any danger of being made irrelevant. AstraZeneca's slew of upcoming and recent product launches make it very likely to keep growing.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Stock Was Falling This Afternoon
Another analyst sees mounting pressure on revenue in the near term. Slowing demand for graphics processors and restrictions in China are expected to weigh on Nvidia in the near term. The company is launching its new RTX 40 series this month but has to clear excess inventory, which is hurting
Motley Fool
This Dividend Aristocrat With a 6% Yield Is a Screaming Bargain Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investors are understandably worried. The economy is facing...
Motley Fool
5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October
These dividend stocks all offer above-average dividend yields. Even better, they should continue growing their dividend payments in the future. Because of that, they should help me achieve my passive income goal faster.
Motley Fool
Why Applied Materials Stock Got Mashed on Monday
A new round of chip export curbs is hitting the semiconductor industry hard. Applied Materials is an important supplier of chipmaking technology. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Top Healthcare Stocks Defying the Bear Market
The bear market is shredding stocks, but not all companies are equally affected. Veru will soon report Entadfi sales and is also awaiting approval of sabizabulin. AbbVie keeps expanding potential markets for its immunology drug portfolio.
Motley Fool
Why T-Mobile Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market
Telecom stocks were showing relative strength earlier this morning. T-Mobile is up 19% year to date, significantly outperforming the market indexes. The market is worried about a rising U.S. dollar and interest rates, but T-Mobile is immune to these headwinds.
Motley Fool
Why Affimed Stock Plummeted by Over 16% Today
One analyst weighs in with a bleak new take on the biotech. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Joby Aviation Stock Is Flying High Today
Joby and Delta Air Lines announced a partnership that includes Delta investing at least $60 million in the start-up. Joby's air taxis will be integrated into Delta's network in five large markets. The deal provides Joby credibility and capital, but this stock will only be a successful long-term investment if
