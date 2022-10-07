Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Deividas Sirvydis discusses why he decided to sign with the Indiana Pacers and his time with the team
Deividas Sirvydis spent the first two seasons of his career in the Detroit Pistons organization, but he entered the 2022 offseason as a free agent despite being a top-40 draft pick just three years prior. He had to find a new team. The Lithuanian forward latched on with the New...
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Not Concerned About Preseason Shooting Woes Following Loss to Bulls
Not much is going to worry Fred VanVleet at this point in the year. View the original article to see embedded media. Yes, his shooting hasn't looked good this preseason. He managed just 1-for-6 from behind the arc last Wednesday against the Boston Celtics and Sunday's 115-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls wasn't much prettier. After opening the night with an above-the-break three-pointer off a nifty kick-out pass from Gary Trent Jr., VanVleet's shot went ice cold. But it's early, VanVleet says, and seven years into his NBA career he's not concerned about how the preseason looks. It's the regular season and, more importantly, the post-season he's concerned about.
Wichita Eagle
Analyst: Penn State Has the ‘Mindset’ Advantage Over Michigan
Mike Pritchard, lead NFL analyst at VSiN, has had the Penn State-Michigan game circled for weeks. Pritchard certainly knows about big college football games. He played multiple positions on Colorado's 1990 championship team and spent nine years in the NFL. At VSiN, Pritchard scouts the top talent in the NFL and college football. He likes what Penn State and Michigan will showcase Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: L.A. Adds Nate Pierre-Louis To Training Camp Roster
A former Summer League Laker is set to join the team's preseason lineup!. View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers have announced via their official Twitter account that they have waived guard Bryce Hamilton (who they only added yesterday) and inked free agent guard Nate Pierre-Louis to their training camp roster:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
NBA Preseason: Thunder Take on Pistons in Rebuilding Grudge Match
At 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons will face off in a rebuilding grudge match. Of course, there’s no real rivalry behind the Thunder and Pistons matchups currently, but there soon could be. With multiples of some of the best young players under the age of 25, the Thunder and Pistons could be on the opposite end of the standings in the next few years.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Defense Not Shorthanded in Short Work Week
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith didn't mind making his feelings known about getting cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the lineup again. "It's big," Smith said. "I wish we'd have had him last week. But you know that's over with now. It'll be a great opportunity for him to get back out there."
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Sign Local Star
The Celtics still have one more preseason game left before the 2022-23 campaign officially begins. Boston concludes exhibition play in Montreal on Friday against the Raptors. With Tuesday's opening night matchup against the Sixers around the corner, the preseason finale will belong to those at the end of the rotation and fighting for an NBA roster spot.
Wichita Eagle
Better Breathing Settles Justin Fields Down on Game Day
Justin Fields can breathe easier, and it has nothing to do with finally getting bigger production in the passing game last week against Minnesota. Rather, his ability to go 15 of 21 for 208 yards and a touchdown might have come because he is breathing easier. "Honestly, if I'm being...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Offense Helps 29-0 Victory Over Lions
The New England Patriots entered their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe. For an already struggling Patriots offense, the injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer left fans wondering what the offense would look like under the untested fourth-round draft pick.
Wichita Eagle
Already Playing Well, Jonathan Gannon Believes Defense’s Best Days Are Still Ahead
Talk of Jalan Hurts’ ceiling crested two weeks ago. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he has no idea what that is for his quarterback. His completion percentage is up nearly seven points to 67.9 this season. His passer rating is 97.4. With 1,359 passing yards, he is on pace...
Wichita Eagle
Transcript: Lisa Bluder B1G Media Day
KEVIN WARREN: Our next coach to the podium will be the head basketball coach at the University of Iowa, Lisa Bluder. She works closely with the Iowa City area chapter for Habitat for Humanity to make the lives of those less fortunate livable. Lisa Bluder, as you know, is an...
Wichita Eagle
Pokusevski’s Assist Numbers Could be a Sign of Breakout
Aleksej Pokusevski is dishing out the love. Pokusevski’s been fighting for a bigger role with OKC this season as he continues to look to break out into the player the Thunder imagined when drafting him. In the Thunder’s preseason, Poku has looked masterful at times and has seemingly locked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Rivers Discusses Isaiah Joe’s ‘Unfair’ Preseason With Sixers
The 2022 NBA Preseason is a time for roster locks to get into game shape ahead of a long 82-game season. However, every team has a few players who use this time to state their case to crack the rotation or make the roster. Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe could...
Wichita Eagle
Takeaways From The Guardians Game One Loss To New York In ALDS
Maybe not the way we all envisioned game one gong. The Guardians dropped game one of the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees in a low-scoring, home-run-filled contest. Steven Kwan Has Bounce Back Game. Let's start with something positive. One optimistic thing to take away from game...
MLB・
Comments / 0