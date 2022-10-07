Read full article on original website
Severed foot in bucket on Mississippi man’s property breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has led Louisiana police to the identity of a man found dismembered along a rural stretch of highway in 2016. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials announced on Friday that the badly decomposed body found along...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Announce $7,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in June Homicide Case
Authorities in Louisiana Announce $7,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in June Homicide Case. On October 10, 2022, the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that a $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 41-year-old Trevor Sanders of LaPlace, Louisiana.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on October 10, 2022, that on October 4, enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting infractions in Rapides Parish. Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, Louisiana,...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
fox8live.com
Lower Mississippi River levels could mean higher prices for consumers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to a month-long lack of rain in the Mississippi Valley, river levels are more than 10 feet below normal, causing cruise ships to run aground and preventing cargo ships and barges from dropping off crops at their destination docks. Louisiana officials are calling for more...
Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries to Change Speckled Trout Limits
If the new limits for speckled trout take effect, they will be uniform state-wide in Louisiana. Some anglers are not happy with the proposed changes.
Mississippi Daycare Workers Video Themselves Abusing Toddlers
Warning! IF DISTURBING VIDEOS BOTHER YOU, I WOULD NOT WATCH VIDEO BELOW. This is extremely messed up. The video you are about to see is really disturbing. On the surface, it doesn't sound like it is the worst thing ever, but when you see these children, you understand how bad it truly is.
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
theclintoncourier.net
How to Find the Best Restaurants in Mississippi
It’s important to know how to find the best restaurant in Mississippi, whether you’re a guest or a local. This calls for you to take certain measures so that you don’t end up with remorse after choosing a restaurant that ends up being expensive but low quality. Read on to see some of the tips you can use to find the best restaurant in Mississippi and improve your dining experience.
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
wnax.com
No Help for the Mississippi River
Low levels on the Mississippi River have led to problems with commodity movements as barge traffic slows to a crawl. The Missouri River won’t be much help according to John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Office in Omaha…..https://on.soundcloud.com/vpcHL. Remus says the Corps has minimal...
nomadlawyer.org
Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi
The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
Which Mississippi counties are under a burn ban?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions. During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed. The following counties are under burn bans: Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 Chickasaw […]
WLOX
Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune. County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center. The center will have several programs, including...
Mother of teen shot during encounter with police demands answers
GULFPORT, Miss — Taking her grief to social media, Katrina Mateen is dealing with the shooting of her son Jaheim McMillan, 15, who was shot in the head Thursday during a shooting involving Gulfport police. “I want my son,” cried Mateen in a social media video. “Why? Why?”...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On October 7, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Orlando Rishawn Walter, 33, of Cedar Hill, Texas, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Walter to 49 months (4 years, 1 month) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.
