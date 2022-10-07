ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For

Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
Catfish 100.1

Mississippi Daycare Workers Video Themselves Abusing Toddlers

Warning! IF DISTURBING VIDEOS BOTHER YOU, I WOULD NOT WATCH VIDEO BELOW. This is extremely messed up. The video you are about to see is really disturbing. On the surface, it doesn't sound like it is the worst thing ever, but when you see these children, you understand how bad it truly is.
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
theclintoncourier.net

How to Find the Best Restaurants in Mississippi

It’s important to know how to find the best restaurant in Mississippi, whether you’re a guest or a local. This calls for you to take certain measures so that you don’t end up with remorse after choosing a restaurant that ends up being expensive but low quality. Read on to see some of the tips you can use to find the best restaurant in Mississippi and improve your dining experience.
Natchez Democrat

Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
wnax.com

No Help for the Mississippi River

Low levels on the Mississippi River have led to problems with commodity movements as barge traffic slows to a crawl. The Missouri River won’t be much help according to John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Office in Omaha…..https://on.soundcloud.com/vpcHL. Remus says the Corps has minimal...
nomadlawyer.org

Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi

The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
WJTV 12

Which Mississippi counties are under a burn ban?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions. During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed. The following counties are under burn bans: Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 Chickasaw […]
WLOX

Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune. County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center. The center will have several programs, including...
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On October 7, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Orlando Rishawn Walter, 33, of Cedar Hill, Texas, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Walter to 49 months (4 years, 1 month) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.

