Suspicious death investigations underway after bodies are found hours apart in different parts of town.Police have opened two suspicious death investigations after two bodies were found in different parts of Portland hours apart on Sunday. The names of the deceased were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 when officers were called out to Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 2nd Avenue over "suspicious circumstances." Officers discovered a body when they arrived at the scene. After confirming the person was dead, the bureau's Homicide Unit was called...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO