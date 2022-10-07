Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Two drivers injured in wrong-way crash on I-405 northbound in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 405 early Tuesday morning, and crash investigators say both may have been under the influence. The crash was reported at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday along I-405 northbound at Exit 1C/Southwest 6th Avenue. A...
Milwaukie police respond after child on bike crashes into car
Early Monday morning around 9 a.m. the Milwaukie Police Department investigated a crash near Southeast 35th Avenue involving a vehicle colliding with a bicycle.
Suspicious death investigation opens after body found in NE Portland
Detectives are seeking any leads as they investigate a suspicious death that happened in Northeast Portland.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police arrest man after fatal jet ski crash
VANCOUVER – A 39-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a fatal jet ski crash on the Columbia River. On Sunday (Oct. 9) at about 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, with assistance from the Vancouver Fire Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the west waterfront area for the report of a boating collision.
kptv.com
Pedestrian injured, driver facing DUII charge in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crash being investigated as a DUII in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue...
Motorcyclist critical after crash with 2 cars in Salem
Around 7 p.m. the crash at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE sent one of the cars into the parking lot of a convenience store. That car also hit the doors and side of the building.
Portland police called to two bodies on Sunday
Suspicious death investigations underway after bodies are found hours apart in different parts of town.Police have opened two suspicious death investigations after two bodies were found in different parts of Portland hours apart on Sunday. The names of the deceased were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 when officers were called out to Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 2nd Avenue over "suspicious circumstances." Officers discovered a body when they arrived at the scene. After confirming the person was dead, the bureau's Homicide Unit was called...
kptv.com
Woman found dead at downtown Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead in downtown Portland on Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at Lownsdale Park on Southwest Salmon Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has not been identified.
Tigard Police Log: Smartphone app leads to DUII arrest
The Tigard Police Department responds to calls both human- and computer-generated from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 25 Officers received an automatic crash report from a phone app and learned a motorcyclist crashed on Highway 217 near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. Officers found the man OK on the...
Multiple youths detained after Portland armed robberies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said multiple youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of Northeast Portland where they allegedly robbed pedestrians at gunpoint early Sunday morning. Officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday to a reported robbery at Northeast 52nd Avenue and Alberta Street. They...
Man faces homicide charge after woman dies in jet ski collision
A 29-year-old man was charged Sunday after officials say he struck a woman while allegedly jet skiing impaired in the Columbia River.
Hillsboro Police Log: Suspect surrenders to K-9
The Hillsboro Police Log describes calls for service between Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Sept. 26 A man was arrested on several outstanding misdemeanor warrants after he and his spouse were called in for sleeping in their vehicle at a strip mall parking lot in the 2400 block of Northeast Cornell Road and defecating on the property. A red Chevy S10 hit a...
kptv.com
Downtown Portland shooting victim’s family: ‘It’s just horrifying’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police are still searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that took 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar’s life while his family continues searching for answers. “It has been very, very difficult,” said his mom Maima Yeanay. “Very hard to comprehend and very unbelievable too. It’s...
kptv.com
Vancouver police seek helping locating missing, endangered man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Ethan Andrew Johnson, 32, was last seen on or about Oct. 8 in the area of 5585 Evergreen Boulevard. Police said Johnson suffers from traumatic brain injury as well as mental...
kptv.com
Man arrested after chase with Yamhill Co. deputies in stolen truck
MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in a stolen truck after a chase with a deputy. According to the Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office, around 9:15 a.m. a deputy stopped to check on a truck that was pulled over on the side of Highway 18 near Southwest Booth Bend Road in rural McMinnville thinking it was a disabled motorist. When the deputy asked the driver of the 2002 Ford F350 why he was pulled over he said that he was just resting.
superhits1027.com
Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City late last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
kptv.com
Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man last seen in Vancouver
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A Silver Alert was issued by Washington State Patrol early Monday morning for a missing and endangered man. Ronald Thornley was last seen on Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast 91st Street, in Vancouver. Thornley drives a white 2019 Nissan Rogue with Washington license plates BUV5927.
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
kptv.com
U-Haul carrying military couple’s life, car stolen in Gresham stopover
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A U-Haul truck filled with all the possessions of a military couple, and towing their car, was stolen when they stopped for the night in Gresham on Wednesday. Jennifer Luna and Gustavo Burciaga were moving from the McChord Air Force Base in Washington State to Albuquerque,...
‘Unsafe intersection’ on Powell Blvd could undergo major changes
The director of the Oregon Department of Transportation says after recent incidents on Powell Boulevard, the road should not function as a highway anymore.
