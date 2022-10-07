ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Body found on creek bank ID’d as missing Kentucky flood victim, coroner says

By associatedpress
 4 days ago
A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said.

Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff’s body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.

“The water overcame them in the house so quickly they just couldn’t react and it swept both of them away, house and all,” Epperson has said previously.

Another Breathitt County woman, Nancy Baker, 60, remains missing.

A full recovery from the devastating floods is expected to take years in the hardest-hit areas.

Body Identified As Missing Woman From EKY Floods

A body found this past weekend near the Clayhole community in Breathitt Co, has been identified as one of the two woman who has been missing since late July’s flooding. According to Officials, the body is that of Nancy Cundiff. Cundiff’s body was found along the bank of Troublesome Creek on Saturday, with the level of decomposition making it hard for the Breathitt Co Coroner to identify whether the body was that of a man or a woman. The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. Cundiff is now the 41st person to die from the disaster. Vanessa Baker, who has also been missing since the flooding, remains un-accounted for.
Body Found Along Creek Bank Identified

The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of 29 year-old Nancy Cundiff, according to family members. Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
