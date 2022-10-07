ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Jack, pet dog and official ‘greeter’ at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, dies

A beloved family pup and the well-known face of a longtime Holyoke car dealership has died, his owners said Monday. As an official “greeter” for Gary Rome Hyundai, Rome family dog Jack was often spotted at the Whiting Farms Road dealership meeting customers with his sister Daisy. The two dogs frequently appeared in advertisements together and had their own Facebook page.
Pittsfield crews respond to hazmat call at Hubbard Ave. Chipotle

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield were called to Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue for reports of a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible refrigerant leak. Once crews arrived, they discovered that an over-pressurized...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter

LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall

Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million

HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
Greenfield Milling Roads This Week

(Greenfield, MA) The Northeast Paving Company will be milling roads in Greenfield this week to prepare for paving. On Wednesday, October 12th Forest Ave and Linden Ave will be milled; Thursday, October 13th crews will be on Federal St. and Pleasant St.; and on Friday work will continue on Federal St. as well as Westwood Rd.
