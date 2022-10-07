PASADENA, Calif. -- — Dorian Thompson-Robinson's knocked another item off his revenge list Saturday by leading No. 18 UCLA past No. 11 Utah 42-32. The fifth-year senior said during the week leading up to the game that he had something to prove against the Utes, who had handily won five straight in the series by an average of 27 points.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO