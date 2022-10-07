ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Thompson-Robinson leads No. 18 UCLA over No. 11 Utah 42-32

PASADENA, Calif. -- — Dorian Thompson-Robinson's knocked another item off his revenge list Saturday by leading No. 18 UCLA past No. 11 Utah 42-32. The fifth-year senior said during the week leading up to the game that he had something to prove against the Utes, who had handily won five straight in the series by an average of 27 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Alabama State
Provo, UT
Football
City
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy