Dallas Observer
Paradise Cajun Seafood: Don't Skimp on the Garlic Sauce
Paradise Cajun Seafood in North Dallas offers a plethora of all things Cajun that can be fried or boiled, primarily of the seafood variety, so they’ve nailed the name. You won’t find etouffee or gumbo here, but there are fried and boiled shrimp, oysters, catfish, tilapia, snow and Dungeness crab, and crawfish when in season. You'll also find po'boys and fried rice, along with a kid’s menu with Kool-Aid as the included drink.
Dallas Observer
With New Kitchen, Alexandre's Serves Chick-full-gAy Sandwich on Sundays Only
At long last, one of Cedar Springs’ most eclectic watering holes serves food. Built out of an old doughnut shop next door, Alexandre’s new kitchen is serving up bar bites and plates just as lush as its cocktails. At the helm in the kitchen are executive chef Sharina...
Flower Mound restaurant closed, seeking subletter
Just months after reopening under a new brand, Barrel 99 Bar and Grill has closed its doors in Flower Mound. The business owner first opened Makarsee Market at the location, 1900 Long Prairie Road, Suite 116, in April 2021. The eatery primarily promoted its selection of local wines and charcuterie boards, but it closed later that year to rebrand as Barrel 99, which seemed to prioritize its food menu and live music. Barrel 99 opened in March 2022, but its doors are closed again.
dmagazine.com
Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival
Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
Celebrate International Pizza and Beer Day at these North Texas restaurants
As a responsible adult, one of the best food and drink combinations you can have is pizza and a good beer.
Try out these five State Fair of Texas foods if you want the taste of fall
Pumpkin isn't the only flavor of fall. Before there was pumpkin spice lattes there were other foods to signify the beginning of the fall season.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket
Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
You Won’t Believe This Amazing Pumpkin Village at the Dallas Arboretum Featuring Your Favorite Fairy Tales!
Each Fall, one of the best places to celebrate pumpkins is the incredible displays and exhibits at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens! They always have an incredible theme, and this year’s is Fairy Tales, with Cinderella, Jack and the Bean Stalk, the Sword in the Stone and more!
See 3 business openings in Lewisville, Coppell in the past month
Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. (Courtesy Scrubs & Beyond) The following businesses have opened in Lewisville and Coppell in the past month. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location at 4770 Hwy. 121, Ste....
Crumbl Cookies opens first Lewisville location
Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location on Sept. 28. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location Sept. 28. The bakery is located in the Lewisville Towne Crossing shopping center at 4770 Hwy. 121, Ste. 155. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating menu of cookies. 972-662-8868.
cohaitungchi.com
31 Really Fun Things to Do this Winter around Dallas
What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. It’s Winter! That time of the year when there are such unique Winter-themed fun things to do nearby. You...
Flower Mound closing playground for upgrades
The town of Flower Mound over the weekend announced that it is closing the Peacock Park playground for weeks to install several upgrades. Beginning Monday, crews will begin working on a new peacock-themed play structure for kids ages 5-12, according to a town news release. The new playground will include three twisting slides, multiple climbing structures, a new swing set and an educational panel depicting the life cycle of a peacock.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
papercitymag.com
Famed French Perfume Masters to Open a Special Pop-Up in Dallas — NorthPark Gets Some Serious Scent Magic
What's in the bottle is only half the story at Guerlain's pop-up personalization event in Dallas. The tradition of Guerlain Haute Parfumerie dates back to 1828 when it was founded in Paris by perfumer Pierre-François Pascal Guerlain. The brand grew over four successive generations of Guerlain perfumers. Now owned by French luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, it launched its intoxicating L’Art & La Matière collections in 2005. Now, on the anniversary of the fragrance collections’ relaunch, Neiman Marcus is hosting a special Guerlain pop-up event at its Dallas store in the NorthPark Center shopping land.
Dallas sports bar among 2022’s best sports bar in America report says
The fall season will see sports bars across the country filled to the brim as football is taking the eyes and ears of sports fans away from anything else going on in their lives.
dallasexpress.com
California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
dallasexpress.com
Dusty Attic Toy Show Building a Friendly Atmosphere
The Dusty Attic Toy Show is one of the premiere monthly toy shows in the Lone Star State, and The Dallas Express checked it out this past weekend. “The one thing that we wanted to set up was to create a family fun environment for everybody to come,” said co-founder Randy Castillo. “We have something for everybody, boys and girls.”
dallasexpress.com
Futuristic-Style Shopping Debuts in DFW Airport
A new wine bar and travel convenience store combo is offering a futuristic shopping experience to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport travelers. One of the largest travel retailers in North America, Hudson operates more than 1,000 stores in tourist destinations and landmarks, as well as airports and commuter hubs across the nation.
Superfoods restaurant coming to Flower Mound
Nautical Bowls, a superfoods restaurant with more than 100 locations around the country, is coming soon to Flower Mound. The chain uses organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based ingredients at each of its locations, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Nautical Bowls’ menu boasts superfood bowls packed with açaí, granola, cacao, coconut flakes and lots of fruit.
Devonshire Contemporary Designed by Bill Larson Feels Like a Colorado Resort
“This house is all about the setting,” Compass Real Estate’s Becky Frey said. “It was built around the outdoors, with every room opening to a deck or balcony. You’d think you were in Colorado instead of within walking distance to Lovers Lane.”. That’s not at all...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
