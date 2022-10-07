ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The exercise, dubbed...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy