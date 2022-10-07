New York Knicks veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier retained his starting spot by default. Second-year wing Quentin Grimes was ready to come after Fournier’s spot as he worked hard last summer to prepare for the opportunity. But a left foot soreness, perhaps due to pushing himself so hard, robbed him of his shot in the training camp. So he wasn’t surprised when Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared that Fournier was the frontrunner heading into the season opener.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO