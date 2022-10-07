ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Steve Nash bashed in Nets’ open practice

Steve Nash still enjoys the Brooklyn Nets ownership’s support. But how long that will remain is one of the questions that will hover above the organization after Kevin Durant raised doubts about its ability to build a championship culture during his failed trade demand. Those doubts are getting louder...
BROOKLYN, NY
Empire Sports Media

Knicks hopeful but cautious about Quentin Grimes’ return in final 2 preseason games

New York Knicks‘ second-year wing Quentin Grimes participated in the team’s open practice over the weekend at Columbia University. Grimes was moving with the ball with crispness, raising hopes of a Wednesday return in Indianapolis after missing the Knicks’ first two preseason games with left foot soreness that bothered him since the training camp.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Quentin Grimes rues missed opportunity to fight for starting spot in Knicks training camp

New York Knicks veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier retained his starting spot by default. Second-year wing Quentin Grimes was ready to come after Fournier’s spot as he worked hard last summer to prepare for the opportunity. But a left foot soreness, perhaps due to pushing himself so hard, robbed him of his shot in the training camp. So he wasn’t surprised when Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared that Fournier was the frontrunner heading into the season opener.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Jets get big division win over the Miami Dolphins

The New York Jets just put up a 40 burger and are 3-2. While this one against a banged-up Miami Dolphins team was way too close for comfort (19-17 Jets well into the fourth), the Jets stuck with it and absolutely broke things open in the final 10 minutes. The potential sign of an improving football team.
NFL
Report: Nets hire ex-Hornets, Pistons GM to scouting role

The Brooklyn Nets have beefed up their scouting department, adding veteran league executive Jeff Bower to a scouting role, per Marc Stein. Bower last served as the vice president of basketball operations for the Phoenix Suns for two seasons, helping general manager James Jones build a sustainable playoff contender leading to an NBA Finals stint in his final season with the team. He and the Suns mutually parted ways last year.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yankees acquisition Harrison Bader preparing to make a big impact during the playoffs

When the New York Yankees pulled off a last-second trade with the St. Louis Cardinals to acquire outfielder Harrison Bader, the entire fan base was absolutely shocked. Moving on from Jordan Montgomery certainly wasn’t expected, but he’s had some success with the Cardinals, earning a 3.11 ERA over 63.2 innings. However, the Yankees had the playoffs in mind — they had already factored in Montgomery’s potential usage, which wouldn’t have amounted to much.
BRONX, NY
