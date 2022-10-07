Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Knicks’ Obi Toppin eyes turn from ‘fun player’ to serious 2-way threat
To say New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin is fun to watch is an understatement. Toppin showed another glimpse of his potential — the locked-in and poppin’ Toppin we saw during the final stretch of last season — against Indiana last Wednesday night. His five dunks were...
Steve Nash bashed in Nets’ open practice
Steve Nash still enjoys the Brooklyn Nets ownership’s support. But how long that will remain is one of the questions that will hover above the organization after Kevin Durant raised doubts about its ability to build a championship culture during his failed trade demand. Those doubts are getting louder...
Knicks hopeful but cautious about Quentin Grimes’ return in final 2 preseason games
New York Knicks‘ second-year wing Quentin Grimes participated in the team’s open practice over the weekend at Columbia University. Grimes was moving with the ball with crispness, raising hopes of a Wednesday return in Indianapolis after missing the Knicks’ first two preseason games with left foot soreness that bothered him since the training camp.
Quentin Grimes rues missed opportunity to fight for starting spot in Knicks training camp
New York Knicks veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier retained his starting spot by default. Second-year wing Quentin Grimes was ready to come after Fournier’s spot as he worked hard last summer to prepare for the opportunity. But a left foot soreness, perhaps due to pushing himself so hard, robbed him of his shot in the training camp. So he wasn’t surprised when Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared that Fournier was the frontrunner heading into the season opener.
Immanuel Quickley’s defense is underrated, says Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau
New York Knicks’ electric combo guard Immanuel Quickley is entering his third season with three goals: get better defensively, shoot better than 40 percent from the field, and have consistency. So far, so good. After two preseason games, Quickley is on track. In the Knicks’ first two preseason wins,...
New York Jets get big division win over the Miami Dolphins
The New York Jets just put up a 40 burger and are 3-2. While this one against a banged-up Miami Dolphins team was way too close for comfort (19-17 Jets well into the fourth), the Jets stuck with it and absolutely broke things open in the final 10 minutes. The potential sign of an improving football team.
NFL・
Report: Nets hire ex-Hornets, Pistons GM to scouting role
The Brooklyn Nets have beefed up their scouting department, adding veteran league executive Jeff Bower to a scouting role, per Marc Stein. Bower last served as the vice president of basketball operations for the Phoenix Suns for two seasons, helping general manager James Jones build a sustainable playoff contender leading to an NBA Finals stint in his final season with the team. He and the Suns mutually parted ways last year.
New York Rangers confirm they will begin the 2022-2023 campaign with a 23-man roster
At the conclusion of practice in Tarrytown, NY, the New York Rangers head coach confirmed that the club will begin the season with a 23-man roster. Of course, that can change at any moment. The New York Rangers had one last practice before the season opener at MSG against the...
New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning as the 2022-2023 season begins Tuesday night
Welcome back to the jungle Rangerstown. The New York Rangers will begin their 96th season on Tuesday night when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final. The New York Rangers are ready to embark on another journey, one which they hope...
Purdue back near Big Ten top? Portal makes predictions tough
Purdue had a sudden end to last season with a loss in the Sweet 16 to St. Peter's
Yankees acquisition Harrison Bader preparing to make a big impact during the playoffs
When the New York Yankees pulled off a last-second trade with the St. Louis Cardinals to acquire outfielder Harrison Bader, the entire fan base was absolutely shocked. Moving on from Jordan Montgomery certainly wasn’t expected, but he’s had some success with the Cardinals, earning a 3.11 ERA over 63.2 innings. However, the Yankees had the playoffs in mind — they had already factored in Montgomery’s potential usage, which wouldn’t have amounted to much.
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
