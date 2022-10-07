ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
New York State
City
Green Bay, WI
ClutchPoints

‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as Aaron Rodgers and co. wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolling#American Football#The New York Giants#Espn
ClutchPoints

Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing

The Carolina Panthers will look like an entirely different team in Week 6. Not only did they fire Matt Rhule after Week 5, but it was announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter then reported in a corresponding Tweet that PJ […] The post Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Ben Roethlisberger speaks out on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett’s first career NFL start

Kenny Pickett has taken over as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback. Former Steelers star QB Ben Roethlisberger recently discussed Pickett’s first career NFL start, per Channel Seven on Youtube. “The game turned so quick,” Roethlisberger said. “For [Pickett]’s first start, I thought he did well. Sustained some drives. Obviously, only three points is not what you […] The post Ben Roethlisberger speaks out on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett’s first career NFL start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Chargers QB Justin Herbert delivers honest take on Brandon Staley’s huge fourth down decision vs. Browns

Brandon Staley has proven over his run as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers that he is not one to shy away from taking risks. He did just that during the Chargers’ Week 5 road win against the Cleveland Browns. After failing to convert a crucial third down and with the offense on its […] The post Chargers QB Justin Herbert delivers honest take on Brandon Staley’s huge fourth down decision vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans

When the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, there was high expectation for him to continually deliver for the team in crucial moments of games. This was far from the case in the Commanders’ Week 5 home clash against the Tennessee Titans. After struggling to make the most out […] The post ‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Patriots HC Bill Belichick responds to possible Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB controversy

Is there a more obvious narrative for NFL reporters to run away with than “backup usurps incumbent following injury”? There’s been plenty of speculation regarding the Dallas Cowboys’ situation with Cooper Rush following Dak Prescott’s absence, and now, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is currently facing the same, if enviable, problem with Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz

As tough as it may be to admit, the Washington Commanders are not a good football team. Their defense has allowed at least 21 points in all five games of the 2022 NFL season so far, surrendering an average of 25.6 per game, and their offense hasn’t been able to pay off that tab on […] The post Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Raiders star Davante Adams shoving cameraman sparks mixed reaction from NFL Twitter

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made headlines for the wrong reasons on Sunday night. And it’s not because of his play, but rather what he did after their Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was caught on camera shoving a guy as he was walking to the tunnel. The guy–who […] The post Raiders star Davante Adams shoving cameraman sparks mixed reaction from NFL Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott’s Cooper Rush message ahead of Week 5 win vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a gritty win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and Jerry Jones was absolutely thrilled in the aftermath. Speaking to reporters, Jones revealed his delight with the team’s 4-1 record and also alluded to a message Dak Prescott had for him regarding Cooper Rush ahead of the Week 5 […] The post Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott’s Cooper Rush message ahead of Week 5 win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy