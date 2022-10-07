Study evaluates efficacy of a candidate SARS-CoV-2 subunit vaccine to protect endangered black-footed-ferrets

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
News-Medical.net
Researchers explore drug-repurposing candidates acting against nucleotide-binding pockets of multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins
In a recent study published in Virology, researchers pursued direct-acting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) drugs that compete for nucleotide-binding pockets (NBPs) of SARS-CoV-2 proteins. Background. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the beta-coronaviruses (β-CoV) subgroup of the family Coronaviridae in the order Nidovirales. It infects several mammalian species, including humans causing...
Urgent warning to anyone who smokes over heightened risk as weather changes
SMOKING significantly increases the chances of developing several deadly illnesses, a new study has revealed. US researcher have discovered those who smoke cigarettes are 48 per cent more likely to develop respiratory illnesses like Covid, than those who don't smoke. Similarly, those who light up are 12 per cent more...
sciencealert.com
Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes
Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
US News and World Report
CDC: Majority of Adults with Long COVID-19 Report Trouble Performing Daily Activities
Most adult Americans who are experiencing long COVID-19 are struggling to perform daily activities, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. Federal data published by the CDC on Wednesday found that 15% of adults who previously had...
Tree Hugger
Scientists Discover Surprising Remedy to Plastic Pollution: Caterpillar Spit
Because they eventually become moths or butterflies, all caterpillars are destined for greatness. The larvae of at least one species, however, are equipped to do great things even before their metamorphosis, finds a new study published this month in the journal Nature Communications. The species—Galleria mellonella, otherwise known as the...
News-Medical.net
Study offers a systems biology strategy to facilitate the search for effective COVID-19 drugs
A Cleveland Clinic-led research team used artificial intelligence to map out hundreds of ways that the virus that causes COVID-19 interacts with infected cells. Through this analysis, they identified potential COVID-19 medicines within thousands of drugs already approved by the FDA for other treatments. The research focused on host-targeting therapies,...
News-Medical.net
Effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination on COVID-19 severity during Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance periods
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers estimated the association of first-generation messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines (BNT162b2, mRNA-1273) with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related medical encounters. The researchers performed the study during Omicron BA.4/BA.5 predominance in the United States (US) among immunocompromised adults. Additionally, the researchers...
News-Medical.net
CT and MRI scans fail to detect many pancreatic cancer cases, study reveals
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease.
News-Medical.net
Oxford researchers report findings from Phase 1 clinical trial of intranasal COVID-19 vaccine
Researchers from the University of Oxford have today reported new findings from a Phase 1 clinical trial studying the safety and immune response of an intranasally-administered vaccine against COVID-19. The study was performed at the University in collaboration with AstraZeneca and used the same vaccine based on the ChAdOx1 adenovirus...
News-Medical.net
What are the vaccine attributes influencing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among American parents?
Given the persisting waves of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among Americans, it is recommended that children take the COVID-19 vaccines to reduce its transmission. However, the uptake of these vaccines among children continues to be low. A new study published in Preventive Medicine reports the results of a survey among...
News-Medical.net
Scientists explore kinetics of naturally induced anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the Kenyan population
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the breadth and longevity of immunity induced by natural severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) exposure among the Kenyan population. Background. The SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers neutralizing antibodies (nAbs), the most well-established correlate of protection against all infectious...
Freethink
A newly discovered class of RNA can fight off multiple viruses, including flu and SARS-CoV-2
In the basic textbook version of genetics, DNA is the double-stranded helix that carries your genetic blueprints, and RNA is single-stranded and carries messages from DNA. But, as always with biology, that doesn’t come close to telling the whole story. Not only do some viruses just skip DNA altogether...
News-Medical.net
Study highlights the importance of getting vaccinated for flu
An international team of researchers has demonstrated that among patients hospitalized for influenza, those who were vaccinated had less severe infections, including reducing the odds for children requiring admittance to an intensive care unit by almost half. In addition, the researchers found that deaths among hospitalized adults, 65 or older,...
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
News-Medical.net
Extreme heat exposure linked with higher emergency room visits for kidney-related problems
Researchers linked meteorological history in New York State with data from over 1.1 million emergency room visits during 2005-2013 and found higher emergency room visits for kidney-related problems such as acute kidney injury, kidney stones, and urinary tract infections during days with extreme heat exposure. Given the increasing frequency and...
News-Medical.net
Independent Task Force report outlines a One Health approach to address risk factors for future pandemics
The Independent Task Force on COVID-19 and other Pandemics (www.independentcovidtaskforce.org) announced that their report "Pandemic Origins and a One Health Approach to Preparedness and Prevention: Solutions Based on SARS-CoV-2 and Other RNA Viruses" has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2202871119). Independent Task Force chair,...
News-Medical.net
Virginia Tech graduate student receives NIH grant to explore new ways to treat arrythmias
Zach Williams thought he'd become a cancer researcher when he joined Virginia Tech's Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health Graduate Program three years ago. But during a trial stint in the lab of Rob Gourdie, a cardiovascular scientist who is a professor and director of the Center for Vascular and Heart Research at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, Williams changed direction.
News-Medical.net
Study suggests colleagues and household members increase SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in hospital employees, not COVID-19 patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers conducted an observational study to assess severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seroprevalence and infection status among Jena University Hospital (JUH) employees. Background. JUH is the only hospital in the state of Jena in central Germany, with a...
