Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Related
Car crashes into Chicago River after driver loses control on SW Side, police say
The driver was able to get out and get to dry land, and was not hurt, according to police.
xrock1039.com
Traffic Advisory for Vale Park Road-State Road 49 Interchange in Valparaiso
In Valparaiso, officials say a traffic closure on the east teardrop of the Vale Park Road/State Road 49 roundabout interchange starts next Monday morning, 9am October 10th and continues until Friday afternoon October 14th. The closure is for storm sewer installation and patching work. The announcement said drivers will be able to move through the intersection east-west but not north. Detour information:
indiana105.com
Northbound I-65 Off-ramps to Close for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the temporary closure of two Interstate 65 off-ramps for concrete restoration. Northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 in Merrillville is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 7 this Friday night and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 10. And, northbound I-65 to 61st Avenue in Hobart is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 14 and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 17. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. INDOT says during the ramp closures, drivers needing to exit northbound I-65 to access U.S. 30 or 61st Avenue will need to seek an alternate route.
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago shooting: 3 shot on River North feeder ramp to Kennedy Expressway, ISP says
The Ohio Street ramp's inbound and outbound lanes have reopened, ISP said.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County paving, bridge projects moving forward
The Porter County Commissioners approved more than $2.7 million in paving projects this week. The work will include portions of 12 county roads:. 400 North – 275 East to Augustine Dr. 250 South – 725 West to 600 West. 725 West – 100 South to 350 South.
abc57.com
Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
Nightmare train ride: passengers stuck on Amtrak from Pontiac to Chicago with no heat, power, smelly bathrooms
Amtrak is offering apologies and vouchers after a disastrous travel experience for many people in Metro Detroit trying to get to Chicago for the weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
Train Ride From Hell FINALLY Arrives In Chicago From Michigan
You know a train ride is bad when its passengers are abandoning the train, practically in the middle of nowhere, before they reach their destination. But honestly, when you hear about this train ride from Hell... I might be so inclined to have abandoned "ship" as well. It was a...
abc57.com
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa
WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Michigan City Fire Department responds to two fires early Sunday morning
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials responded to multiple fires early Sunday morning, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. Firefighters were first dispatched to a structure fire on Ohio Street around 3:30 a.m. While extinguishing this fire, crews were called to a separate structure fire on East Homer Street around...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend
The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. Penn hosting New Prairie Friday in unbeaten conference showdown. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Marian and South Bend St. Joseph.
WNDU
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies after struck by Red Line train in Edgewater
A man was found dead Friday afternoon after he was struck by a Red Line train in Edgewater on the North Side. The man jumped in front of the train about 4:15 p.m. near the Bryn Mawr station in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue.
buildingindiana.com
Three NWI READI Grant Projects Approved for Funding
In Northwest Indiana, thirty-four (34) potential projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man charged with driving two stolen cars in under a month; Kia and Hyundai thefts soar thanks to “Kia boy” fad
The “Kia boy” phenomenon, in which car thieves take advantage of design flaws that let them steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles by peeling the steering columns and starting the engines with a standard USB plug instead of a key, keeps driving up auto theft reports in Chicago and across the country.
nwi.life
LCEA fosters Silos at Sanders’ Farm Merrillville Development
Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA) rolled back their sleeves and dug deep into helping the Town of Merrillville and Crow Industrial Holdings (CHI) bring the next Class A business park with close to $500 million investment and more than 2 million square feet under roof along Mississippi Street and I-65 fruition.
Comments / 1