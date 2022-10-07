Read full article on original website
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state’s top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly...
Reactions to NY Labor Commissioner’s decision to change ‘Farm Overtime Threshold’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Towards the end of the summer, the New York Farm Laborers’ Wage Board made a recommendation to lower the overtime threshold. Ultimately, New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) Commissioner, Roberta Reardon, decided to change the farm overtime threshold over the next 10 years.
A fall chill Sunday morning, followed by filtered sunshine
Waking up to a chilly Sunday morning. Patchy frost has built up in parts of the Twin Tiers, mainly the Northern Tier in Pennsylvania. Residents should protect any outdoor vegetation as much as possible. Cloud cover builds up slowly for the rest of the morning and early afternoon. Filtered sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of the day as high pressure continues to take control of the region. Highs in the low 60’s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Lows in the low 40’s.
