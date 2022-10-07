ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Community input sought on plan to preserve mementos from 5/14 Tops shooting

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
The Buffalo History Museum and Buffalo & Erie County Public Library are seeking community input regarding a plan to preserve mementos related to the May 14th Tops shooting.

A public information session on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. will share details about the plan, called the May 14 Community Collecting Initiative.

The museum and library hope to engage the community in a conversation about preserving and documenting mementos and stories related to the Buffalo mass shooting. Mementos included in the documentation will be the memorials left at the front of the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market.

A Zoom session will also be held regarding the initiative on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. You can use this Zoom link to join the info session.

The public information will be held at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch Library at 1324 Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

