Houston, TX

Police arrest 19-year-old in murder of convenience store worker after receiving tip

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in the death of a 37-year-old convenience store worker during a carjacking last week.

Jaylon Boston is charged with capital murder, accused of shooting and killing AM Mini Mart employee Yogesh Sharma.

On Wednesday, Houston police released surveillance video that showed the suspect and a woman walking into the convenience store together.

The video above is from a previous report.

After releasing the video, police said they got a tip about the suspect.

READ MORE: New video shows 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of convenience store worker during carjacking

Then on Thursday, members of the HPD Gang Division and ATF Crime Gun Strike Force arrested the 19-year-old without incident.

He is being held at the Federal Detention Center, pending additional federal charges related to this case, police said.

Police said detectives have identified and are communicating with the woman seen in the surveillance video. She has not been charged, pending questioning and further investigation, HPD said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSz0c_0iQOAnP600

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the AM Mini Mart in the 6500 block of Weston Street near Kelso Street.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Gunman shot man multiple times before stealing his car outside convenience store, police say

Witnesses said the gunman fired into the victim's car multiple times before dragging him out and taking off. Police believe the victim worked at the AM Mini Mart on Weston.

Police said the victim had just closed the business for the night and was attempting to get into his vehicle when he was confronted by Boston.

Witnesses who happened to be driving by said the suspect fired multiple times into the victim's car before pulling Sharma out of the driver's seat.

The shooter then got into Sharma's gray Toyota Camry and took off, witnesses told police.

The Camry was found abandoned the following day, according to HPD.

The witnesses did what they could to try and help Sharma, police said.

"Once they got down the road a ways, they noticed the vehicle left. They felt safe enough to go back and tried to render medical aid to our complainant, but he did die on the scene," Lt. R. Willkens said last week.

Comments / 28

Rose Thierry Leger
4d ago

There should be no bond for murder; especially during a robbery or domestic family violence!!! You let them out on bond and they go on a killing spree to take out witnesses or family members that may help them to be condemned for longer term!!!! NO BOND on MURDER!!!!!!!!!!

Reply
16
lookforthetruth
4d ago

Read that , federal case, being held!!! Unfortunately for him it was t the Harris county , he would be back out on the streets no bail

Reply
7
Valerie Turner
4d ago

prosecute both to the max,if they didn't care about what they done then why shouldn't they get life for killing an innocent man, no bond no bail hearing just lock them up permanently

Reply(1)
5
