Arkansas State

touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit

Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
FOX 16 News

Arkansas bill aims to limit train length as some get three miles long

HIGGINSON, Ark. — Freight is always moving across the country, but some feel how it’s regulated is a runaway train. Longer trains are traveling through the state, and some Arkansans fear it could come at the cost of their lives. Monday in Little Rock, the Arkansas House of Representatives Committee on Public Transportation discussed if […]
Kait 8

If passed, what revenues from Issue 4 could go to

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Marijuana is on the minds of many Arkansans as we inch closer to the November elections where citizens will have the chance to legalize the drug for recreational use, but many are starting to wonder where the money from drug might go. The amendment says if...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock; producers urged to take precautions

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County that showed increased mortality over the course of several days. Following an investigation by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division (LPD) in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Veterinary Services field operations personnel, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from this farm have tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI).
magnoliareporter.com

HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"

Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
magnoliareporter.com

It's officially dry in South Arkansas

Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union counties in Southwest Arkansas are all considered to be in "abnormally dry" status according to the weekly United States Drought Monitor survey. Portions of Hempstead, Nevada, and Ouachita counties are in "abnormally dry" status with a portion in "moderate drought" status. The majority of Calhoun...
magnoliareporter.com

Homeowners with COVID-related hardships can get assistance

The Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) now includes two new options to assist homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19-related hardships. Monthly Payment Assistance -- Assists homeowners with stabilizing their household finances to fully recover from the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19 and is dependent on eligibility.
ualrpublicradio.org

Issue 1 opposition forms with Arkansas State Chamber, Farm Bureau

Opponents of Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Arkansas Legislature to call itself into special session, have formed a legislative question committee to oppose the measure. The legislatively-referred issue will be on the November 8 general election ballot. “Our legislature already meets once every year, plus...
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Following Tyson's exit from Dakota Dunes, help workers who stay

Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs. With its announcement to consolidate all corporate staff at its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, the meat company surprised and even shocked the Dakota Dunes campus and the region as a whole.
