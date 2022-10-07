Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Talk Business & Politics: Tyson Foods bringing nearly 1,000 jobs to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it would bring nearly 1,000 jobs to northwest Arkansas. The Springdale-based meat giant said it was going to consolidate its corporate operations in Illinois and the Dakotas by relocating corporate workers from those states to the Natural State. This...
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit
Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
Arkansas bill aims to limit train length as some get three miles long
HIGGINSON, Ark. — Freight is always moving across the country, but some feel how it’s regulated is a runaway train. Longer trains are traveling through the state, and some Arkansans fear it could come at the cost of their lives. Monday in Little Rock, the Arkansas House of Representatives Committee on Public Transportation discussed if […]
Arkansas marijuana sales sees $800K per day in September
September brought marijuana sales very close to $24 million in Arkansas, the biggest month of the year.
Kait 8
If passed, what revenues from Issue 4 could go to
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Marijuana is on the minds of many Arkansans as we inch closer to the November elections where citizens will have the chance to legalize the drug for recreational use, but many are starting to wonder where the money from drug might go. The amendment says if...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock; producers urged to take precautions
LITTLE ROCK, AR – Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County that showed increased mortality over the course of several days. Following an investigation by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division (LPD) in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Veterinary Services field operations personnel, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from this farm have tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI).
magnoliareporter.com
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
magnoliareporter.com
It's officially dry in South Arkansas
Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union counties in Southwest Arkansas are all considered to be in "abnormally dry" status according to the weekly United States Drought Monitor survey. Portions of Hempstead, Nevada, and Ouachita counties are in "abnormally dry" status with a portion in "moderate drought" status. The majority of Calhoun...
KATV
'It's critical:' Arkansas farmer says Mississippi River water levels hurt barges and crops
Jefferson County (KATV) — The low water levels from the Mississippi River are at a dangerous point and officials with the Arkansas Farm Bureau said it's hurting farmers around the state. Tyler Oxner with Arkansas Farm Bureau told KATV that this year has endured a historic drought and the...
Arkansas Castle for Sale Feels Like House of the Dragon Inspired
It's not every day you will see a castle in the Ozarks of Arkansas for sale but if you have $4, 600,000 stashed away you could be the proud owner of this stunning 5 bedroom, 5 baths 8,825 sq. ft. home with gorgeous views of the forested country mountainside. Dromborg...
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Homeowners with COVID-related hardships can get assistance
The Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) now includes two new options to assist homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19-related hardships. Monthly Payment Assistance -- Assists homeowners with stabilizing their household finances to fully recover from the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19 and is dependent on eligibility.
ualrpublicradio.org
Issue 1 opposition forms with Arkansas State Chamber, Farm Bureau
Opponents of Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Arkansas Legislature to call itself into special session, have formed a legislative question committee to oppose the measure. The legislatively-referred issue will be on the November 8 general election ballot. “Our legislature already meets once every year, plus...
KYTV
Arkansas data shows “long-COVID” effects may be bigger concern than transmission
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - For over three months, Arkansas’ active COVID-19 cases continued to be on a steady decline, and hospitalizations have seen slight periodic increases, according to the state Department of Health (ADOH). Monday, the ADOH reported it is seeing less than 300 new cases weekly statewide, compared...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Following Tyson's exit from Dakota Dunes, help workers who stay
Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs. With its announcement to consolidate all corporate staff at its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, the meat company surprised and even shocked the Dakota Dunes campus and the region as a whole.
FBI’s latest crime stats show Arkansas and Little Rock getting more violent
FBI stats who violent crime in Arkansas and Little Rock is on the rise, as it is nationally.
Future Interstate 49 to break ground in Barling
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will soon begin construction on a future Interstate 49 between Barling and Alma.
