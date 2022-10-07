ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

The Associated Press

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is reevaluating America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council at the White House, said Tuesday that Biden believes “it’s time to take another look at this relationship and make sure that it’s serving our national security interests.” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California on Tuesday introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year. This pause would also halt sales of spare and repair parts, support services and logistical support. But it remains to be seen how far Biden is willing to go in showing his displeasure with the Saudis, a vital but complicated ally in the Middle East. Biden came into office vowing to recalibrate the U.S. relationship because of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record but then paid a visit to the kingdom earlier this year.
Wichita Eagle

Crypto exchange Bittrex to pay $24M for violating sanctions

Crypto exchange Bittrex was fined $24 million by U.S. authorities on Tuesday for helping clients evade U.S. sanctions in places such as Syria, Iran and Crimea. It is the largest penalty ever levied against a crypto currency exchange by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the agency said. The Treasury...
Wichita Eagle

GM creates new energy business

General Motors Co. announced Tuesday it's forming a new business called GM Energy for energy management products and services to expand growth opportunities beyond selling vehicles. Ultium Charge 360, introduced in April, will be part of GM Energy, and its portfolio of integrated public charging networks and mobile apps will...
The Associated Press

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California’s law requiring more space for breeding pigs will force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California. The question for the high court is whether California has impermissibly burdened the pork market and improperly regulated an industry outside its borders
Wichita Eagle

Google chases Amazon and Microsoft in cloud with AI technology

Google on Tuesday announced a broad swath of updates to its cloud offerings, aiming to capitalize on its strength in artificial intelligence to gain market share from rivals. The new services — announced at Google’s Next ’22 event — include Vertex AI Vision, which is designed to make it easier to use AI technology such as image recognition. There’s also an AI-based service called Translation Hub that translates documents in 135 languages, the Alphabet Inc.-owned company said.
