Tucson, AZ

Debbie Westwater
3d ago

Well he first pointed it at the Police. The warrant was for spotting at a cop. Then he wants to take the head off of a dog.

KOLD-TV

Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway. A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

PCSD looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 7-year-old girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 7-year-old girl. On October 7 around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to reports of a distressed 7-year-old-child near the 8600 block of South Nogales Highway. According to PCSD when they spoke...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tucson man arrested, accused of killing mother

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man is behind bars in Tucson after being accused of killing his own mother, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Office. Tucson officers found the body of 67-year-old Carmen Ruiz with "signs of trauma" at a home near 10th Avenue and 29th Street on Oct. 4.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies in shooting during fight in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was fatally shot during a fight outside a bar in downtown Tucson late, Friday, Oct. 7. The Tucson Police Department said Elias Cordova, 32, was shot in a parking lot near North Fourth Avenue and East Sixth Street and died at a local hospital.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police identify man killed in south side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have identified the man killed in a deadly shooting on Friday, Oct. 7. As of Saturday, Oct. 8, no arrests have been made and the TPD is working to determine a motive. Authorities said they were called around 2 p.m. to the...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

PCSD investigates inmate death after finding him unresponsive in cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell. The incident occurred on October 6 around 5:10 p.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. The inmate was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 41-year-old Benjamin...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol's Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Second Pima County jail inmate dies in a week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died on Thursday, Oct. 6. This is the second time a Pima County jail inmate has died within the past week. According to a news release, 41-year-old Benjamin Wilhite was found...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It's a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it's fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
TUCSON, AZ

