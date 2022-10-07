Read full article on original website
Texans 13, Jaguars 6: 5 Observations on Lawrence’s Let Down, Red-Zone Issues and More
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a golden opportunity to bounce back in Week 5. Instead, they bounced themselves to third in the AFC South thanks to an embarrassing 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans. Just how bad of a loss was Sunday, and what does it mean for the Jaguars and...
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
Patriots Offense Helps 29-0 Victory Over Lions
The New England Patriots entered their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe. For an already struggling Patriots offense, the injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer left fans wondering what the offense would look like under the untested fourth-round draft pick.
What Led to Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders’ Tense Postgame Handshake?
Deion Sanders was never one to back down from a challenge during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. That willingness has appeared to carry over to his "Coach Prime" persona at Jackson State University. Sanders' collegiate tour as the Tigers' head coach descended upon Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State...
Watch: Zac Taylor Has Sideline Exchange With La’el Collins After Failed Fourth Down Conversion
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a heated exchange with starting right tackle La'el Collins late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens. The Bengals went for it on 4th-and-Goal from the 2-yard line. They failed to get the touchdown and Taylor stopped to talk to Collins on the sidelines.
Commanders vs Titans Inactive Report: Brian Robinson Jr. IN, Jahan Dotson OUT in Week 5
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders brought rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. back to practice this Wednesday and officially started the clock on his return to the active roster. From there, they had 21 days. They only needed three. The fact Robinson is coming back so quickly after being...
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns
The Chargers pulled out a 30-28 win over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to improve to a 3-2 record. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' third win of the season:. Brandon Staley backs his process on fourth down call. Chargers coach Brandon Staley dialed up an aggressive...
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
‘F’ The Cowboys!’ Dallas Goedert Explains Ironic Name As ‘America’s Team’ Plays at Eagles
FRISCO - Dallas Goedert's parents must've had a good sense of humor. By now, enough time has passed for all involved in the long-standing NFC East rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles to get over the fact that one of the modern combatants bears the name of the enemy. Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert will continue to do so, with the rival continuing in a Sunday Night showdown in Week 6 at Philly ...
‘Clueless!’: Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The biggest storyline out of the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday was the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. On 3rd-and-5 with three minutes to play, Jarrett performed what appeared to be a routine sack on Buccaneers quarterback...
Week 6 Dynasty Stock Watch
Welcome back everybody and we're gathered here today for the Week 6 Dynasty Stock Watch. We're looking for value, we're looking for leverage, we're looking for bad, panicky managers. We're looking for a manager to trade with that would storm off the football field after a heated division rivalry game loss, even if he's brand new to said rivalry, and knock over a completely innocent guy—metaphorically speaking. And good on Davante Adams for apologizing immediately. But it's too late to apologize... It's too late.
Browns Sign Falcons Ex Tyeler Davison, Joins Deion Jones in Cleveland
Just two days after trading for linebacker Deion Jones, the Cleveland Browns have added another former Atlanta Falcons defender to the team. According to NFL Network, the Browns signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad. Davison, 30, played three seasons with the Falcons from 2019-21. OCT 7 FALCONS...
Where Did Christian Kirk Go Against the Texans, and How Can the Jaguars Get Him Back?
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense went on a milk carton in Week 5. Whether it was going 0-for-3 in the red-zone, scoring just six points against a bad defense or going 0-for-3 on fourth-down, the Jaguars failed again and again in critical situations. And with the disappearance of their offense came the untimely disappearance of wide receiver Christian Kirk, who had one of the least productive days of his career in the 13-6 loss.
Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Cling to Spot in Top 10
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, who lost in London to the New York Giants on Sunday, fell to ninth in Packer Central’s Composite Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of our rankings and those of seven national media entities. The Packers were No. 4 on the ballot of Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr but out of the Top 10 at The Ringer and The 33rd Team.
DeBoer Says Penix Injury History Briefly Passed Through His Mind
Michael Penix Jr. lay in pain near the goal line at Sun Devil Stadium, the worst sight imaginable for the nation's then-leading passer. University of Washington coach Kalen DeBoer hustled out on to the field in Tempe to check on the immobilized junior quarterback, not sure what he would find.
Protestor Tackled by Rams’ Bobby Wagner Suffered Concussion
The protesting fan tackled by Rams’ Bobby Wagner suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. The individual went to the police department on the afternoon of Oct. 4, a day after the Monday Night Football game. Injuries listed on the report also included a headache and a burn on the inner bicep of his right arm, but it is unclear if that is due to Wagner’s tackle or the pink smoke flare the protestor was carrying.
Latest Injury Report on Panthers QB Baker Mayfield
When the Carolina Panthers' offense takes the field this Sunday in Los Angeles they'll have a new quarterback under center - P.J. Walker. According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield received second opinions on his injured ankle which confirmed that surgery will not be needed. The injury could sideline him anywhere from two to six weeks.
Jalen Hurts is Running More and Could be Impacted by New Concussion Protocol
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts prides himself on popping right up after being knocked hard to the ground. The Eagles quarterback doesn’t want to give the opponent the satisfaction of thinking they stung him. He better hope he can keep doing that, especially with the NFL's new concussion protocols...
Rams Fall in NFL Power Rankings
After five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the contenders are beginning to pull away from the pretenders. The Los Angeles Rams, no strangers to headlines, have lost two-straight games to fall to 2-3. After only scoring one touchdown in the last two games, the Rams are now chasing the...
