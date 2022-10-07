ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour purses skyrocket, Korn Ferry Tour money is better; But what about PGA Tour Champions?

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union GolfWeek
Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

2022 Zozo Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The fourth event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season takes place outside of Tokyo at the Zozo Championship, where Hideki Matsuyama is defending champion at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. This is the fourth year of the tournament that was originally part of a three-event PGA Tour Asia Swing...
GOLF
Wichita Eagle

TPC Harding Park set to host LPGA’s Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown in 2023 with new Sunday format

The LPGA announced that the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown will return to the schedule May 4-7, 2023, at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park. The unique event consists of four players from the top eight countries in a team match-play competition. The Crown was last held in 2018 in South Korea, where the team of So Yeon Ryu, Sung Hyun Park, In-Kyung Kim and In Gee Chun triumphed on home soil in front of a packed and boisterous crowd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy