PGA Tour purses skyrocket, Korn Ferry Tour money is better; But what about PGA Tour Champions?

2022 Zozo Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
The fourth event of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season takes place outside of Tokyo at the Zozo Championship, where Hideki Matsuyama is defending champion at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. This is the fourth year of the tournament that was originally part of a three-event PGA Tour Asia Swing...
TPC Harding Park set to host LPGA’s Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown in 2023 with new Sunday format
The LPGA announced that the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown will return to the schedule May 4-7, 2023, at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park. The unique event consists of four players from the top eight countries in a team match-play competition. The Crown was last held in 2018 in South Korea, where the team of So Yeon Ryu, Sung Hyun Park, In-Kyung Kim and In Gee Chun triumphed on home soil in front of a packed and boisterous crowd.
Tiger Woods hosted junior golf event at the Hay course at Pebble Beach, where video of him hitting golf balls has people talking
Seeing video of Tiger Woods hitting wedges at the Peter Hay Course at Pebble Beach, where he hosted a junior event this week, has the golf world swooning again. More video emerged Monday at Spyglass, and no less than Brandel Chamblee tweeted breathlessly:. “Tremendous width/shoulder turn in the backswing, legendary...
