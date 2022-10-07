PGA Tour purses skyrocket, Korn Ferry Tour money is better; But what about PGA Tour Champions?

The LPGA announced that the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown will return to the schedule May 4-7, 2023, at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park. The unique event consists of four players from the top eight countries in a team match-play competition. The Crown was last held in 2018 in South Korea, where the team of So Yeon Ryu, Sung Hyun Park, In-Kyung Kim and In Gee Chun triumphed on home soil in front of a packed and boisterous crowd.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO