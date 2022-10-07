ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron man convicted of murder for shooting that followed a bar fight

By Stephanie Warsmith, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

A Summit County jury decided an Akron man shot and killed another man when a bar fight morphed into a gun fight, but he didn’t intend to do it.

The jury acquitted Nelson Becton Friday of murder that means purposely causing a person’s death but convicted him of murder that involves causing a death as the result of a felony — in this case felonious assault.

Becton claimed he shot Jaison Ragsdale in October 2020 because he was in fear for his own life.

“Clearly, we’re disappointed,” said Mike Callahan, Becton’s attorney. “We certainly thought he had the right to defend himself — and the jury didn’t agree.”

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce will sentence Becton on Tuesday. He faces life in prison with possible parole after 15 years and another three years for a gun specification, with potentially additional time for three other felonies.

Becton, 42, will appeal.

Becton is second man convicted in shooting that injured three people

Becton is the second man convicted for a shooting on Oct. 2, 2020, outside of the Corner Pocket, a bar on Upson Street in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood.

Police found Ragsdale, 25, of Akron, and another man with gunshot wounds. Ragsdale died from his injuries, while the 43-year-old man survived. A 25-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was struck by a vehicle fleeing the parking lot after the shooting.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Chevez Lewis, 28, of Akron, went on trial last week in Croce’s court, but, after two days, decided to take a plea deal instead. Lewis pleaded guilty to felonious assault with a gun specification and a repeat violent offender specification and having weapons under disability. He also pleaded guilty to unrelated drug and escape charges.

Croce sentenced Lewis to 16 to 20 years in prison.

Becton went on trial Tuesday, with the trial wrapping up Thursday. Jurors deliberated about eight hours over Thursday and Friday, announcing they had a verdict about 1:30 p.m.

Besides the murder charge, jurors found Becton guilty of felonious assault with a gun specification, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability. This is a charge that means a person was prohibited from having a gun because of a prior conviction.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

Rhonda Colvin
3d ago

A lot of folks have the notion that bc you are ANGRY you get to shoot the perp!......this is NOT how being a gun owner works! I wonder if the shooter has a CCW and the shooting is justified, if not, HELLO PRISON!

